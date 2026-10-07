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Syria Detains Senior ISIS Commander Over Homs Attacks
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have arrested a senior Daesh/ISIS operative accused of organizing attacks in Homs, including a deadly bombing at a mosque in the city last year, according to the Interior Ministry.
The General Intelligence Service, working with the Internal Security Command in the Damascus countryside, detained Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, during a security operation in Hujaira in the Damascus countryside, according to a statement.
Initial security findings and ongoing investigations indicate that Birouni held the position of senior military commander for the group's self-declared “Homs Province.”
Authorities said he was involved in planning and supervising multiple attacks in Homs, including the preparation and deployment of explosive devices as well as attacks described as sectarian.
He was also accused of organizing the December 2025 bombing at the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs.
According to the Health Ministry, the blast occurred during Friday prayers after an explosive device detonated inside the mosque, killing eight people and injuring 18 others.
The General Intelligence Service, working with the Internal Security Command in the Damascus countryside, detained Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, during a security operation in Hujaira in the Damascus countryside, according to a statement.
Initial security findings and ongoing investigations indicate that Birouni held the position of senior military commander for the group's self-declared “Homs Province.”
Authorities said he was involved in planning and supervising multiple attacks in Homs, including the preparation and deployment of explosive devices as well as attacks described as sectarian.
He was also accused of organizing the December 2025 bombing at the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs.
According to the Health Ministry, the blast occurred during Friday prayers after an explosive device detonated inside the mosque, killing eight people and injuring 18 others.
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