25 Years Of PM Modi's Leadership Marked By Welfare Of Poor, National Security And India's Pride: HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha – Seva Jyoti Yatra' organised at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park in Haryana's Gurugram.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, HM Shah described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister as a“golden and transformative” chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

The programme was organised to commemorate and highlight PM Modi's 25 years of public service and constitutional leadership, with similar 'Seva Jyoti Yatras' being organised in every district across the country. Amit Shah also urged people to participate in the campaign in large numbers and carry forward its message of service, dedication and nation-building.

The event began with the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on a large screen. Following the programme, HM Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lit a ceremonial torch and flagged off young participants carrying the Seva Jyoti to a nearby intersection, around 800 metres from the venue. The torch was installed there as a symbol of the spirit of service and national development.

The Home Minister said that October 7 holds a special place in the history of Indian democracy, calling it a golden and transformative day. He highlighted that PM Modi, who came from a humble background, had, through his abilities and leadership, built a record of serving continuously for 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister while taking millions of citizens along with him.

He asserted that when the history of India is written, the 25 years of PM Modi's public life will be recorded in golden letters. According to HM Shah, these years have been marked by the welfare of the poor, national security, strengthening India's global stature and major developmental initiatives.

Listing what he described as significant achievements during this period, HM Shah referred to poverty alleviation, strengthening national security, the abrogation of Article 370, the elimination of Naxalism, the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the expansion of infrastructure to the highest levels. He also claimed that 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line.

HM Shah described PM Modi's 25-year journey in constitutional leadership as a journey of“India's welfare, the welfare of the poor and India's pride.” He said that the Seva Jyoti Yatra had been organised across every district of the country to make this milestone memorable and to take the message of service and dedication to the people.

He said that the 25 years represented first Gujarat's and subsequently the welfare of crores of citizens across the country, adding that the period had also been 25 years of India's pride. HM Shah appealed to citizens, particularly young people, to participate in the Seva Jyoti Yatra and contribute to the broader message of nation-building.

While concluding the speech, HM Shah offered prayers for Prime Minister Modi's long life, good health and continued leadership of the country for many years.

The event was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani, Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, among others.