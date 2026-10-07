Karan Johar, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra Shower Love On Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra After Second Pregnancy Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child.

The news received a warm response from their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara posted a picture that showed Kiara, Sidharth and their daughter Saraayah holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties. The announcement also mirrored the way the couple had revealed Kiara's pregnancy with Saraayah last year.

For the caption, they wrote,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” Taking to the comments section, several celebrities from the film industry congratulated the couple and showered them with love and warm wishes.

Karan Johar commented,“Love love you.” Parineeti Chopra wrote,“Congratssss guys.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote,“Ohhhhh wo... this is such a lovely news god bless.” Rhea Kapoor extended her wishes writing,“congratulations.” Neha Dhupia wrote,“Yayyyyyyy!!!! Congratulations to all three of you.”

Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Patralekhaa, Masaba Gupta, among others, took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis, sending love to the couple.

Kiara and Sidharth had revealed their first pregnancy in 2025 through a joint social media post. They shared an image featuring a picture of their hands holding a tiny pair of baby socks.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly grew close while working together on the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple got married in February 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. They embraced parenthood in June 2025 with the arrival of their first child, a daughter.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was recently seen alongside Yash in the gangster drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The film also featured Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release is“Vvan – Force of the Forrest”, in which he starred opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.