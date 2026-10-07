UAE E-Invoicing: Less Than Four Weeks Left For AED 50M+ Businesses To Appoint A Provider

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, October 2026: Large UAE businesses have less than four weeks left to appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) under the country's e-invoicing mandate, with many companies yet to make a selection, according to Tax Star, a Ministry of Finance approved Accredited Service Provider. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Businesses with annual turnover of AED 50 million or more must appoint an ASP by 30 October 2026, ahead of mandatory e-invoicing go-live on 1 January 2027. The requirement is part of the UAE's transition to a unified e-invoicing model, under which qualifying B2B transactions must be validated and transmitted through an accredited third-party provider rather than exchanged directly between businesses, a structural shift with direct implications for finance, tax and IT functions.

The Ministry of Finance has extended this deadline once before, moving it from 31 July to 30 October 2026 after a market readiness review found the accredited provider pool insufficient to meet demand. Tax Star cautions businesses against reading that decision as a signal of further flexibility.

Rayhan Aleem, CEO and Co-Founder of Tax Star, said,“The extension was a response to a supply side problem; there weren't enough accredited providers in the market to serve demand. That constraint has eased. The framework is settled and the go-live date hasn't shifted at all. For finance leaders, the planning assumption should be that 30 October is final.”

Businesses that miss the appointment deadline, or appoint a provider too close to it, face a compressed and higher risk path to compliance. With go-live fixed at 1 January 2027, any delay in appointing an ASP shortens the time available for data mapping, ERP integration and testing, work that typically cannot be compressed into the final weeks without introducing errors into invoice validation and transmission. For businesses at scale, that raises the risk of disrupted invoicing at the start of the new financial year, precisely when B2B invoicing volumes and revenue recognition matter most.

The comments follow a CFO breakfast hosted by Tax Star last week, at which a number of attendees had not yet appointed an ASP, despite the narrowing window before the deadline.

“Implementation isn't a single event; it runs from data mapping and ERP integration through to testing and go-live,” Rayhan said.“Businesses that treat ASP appointment as the end point, rather than the start of a multi-week process, are underestimating what's required before January.”

Nationally, only around 50 providers are currently accredited or pre-approved to operate as ASPs, a fixed supply now facing concentrated demand as the deadline approaches. Tax Star is among the providers approved by the Ministry of Finance.

“With a limited number of accredited providers and a fixed deadline, onboarding capacity becomes a real constraint in the final weeks,” Rayhan said.“Businesses appointing a provider early secure both implementation time and provider attention. Those are in shorter supply the closer the market gets to October.”

Tax Star is working with businesses across sectors to close this gap before the deadline. For manufacturers, where high transaction volumes and close ERP integration make implementation a substantial technical undertaking, Tax Star supports data mapping and system integration work timed to avoid disruption to supplier and customer invoicing at year end.