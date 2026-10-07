Emirates NBD Elevates Customer Travel Experience With Launch Of UAE's First Bank-Led AI Travel Assistant In Collaboration With Visa And Tripadvisor

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has announced the launch of the UAE's first bank-led AI Travel Assistant. Developed in collaboration with Visa and Tripadvisor, the innovative conversational platform is designed to revolutionise how customers research, plan and experience travel, reinforcing Emirates NBD's strategic focus on delivering ecosystem-led digital banking and lifestyle solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The launch addresses an evolving demand among UAE residents for personalised digital experiences. Travel continues to be a primary passion point in the region, with the average UAE traveller planning seven trips annually. However, traditional trip planning remains complex and fragmented, with bookers spending up to three months researching and planning a single trip. Furthermore, the new initiative reinforces the increased familiarity and trust travellers are placing in AI, with research showing that 50% of consumers in EMEA are comfortable booking holiday accommodation through AI platforms. By uniting Emirates NBD's digital leadership with Tripadvisor's extensive travel data and Visa's payment expertise, the AI Travel Assistant replaces hours of research with a single, intuitive conversation. Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said:“The launch of our AI Travel Assistant marks another significant milestone in establishing Emirates NBD as a pioneer in AI-driven, customer-centric digital solutions. Travel is a major lifestyle driver for residents across the UAE. By combining cutting-edge AI with world-class insights from our partners, we are empowering travellers with innovative and personalised digital experiences that simplifies the process for our customers around one of their biggest passion points, namely travel, while unlocking exceptional value.” Through a simple conversation, the AI Travel Assistant allows users to describe their preferences, budget and travel style to instantly receive tailored itineraries, destination recommendations and hidden gems worldwide. Powered by Tripadvisor's repository of over 1 billion reviews and 8 million listings, the platform offers enhanced customisation across the top 15 destinations favoured by UAE travellers. Commenting on the collaboration, Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for UAE, said:“Travelers today expect experiences that are personalised, intuitive and seamlessly integrated into their digital lives. By collaborating with Emirates NBD and Tripadvisor, we are making it easier for Visa cardholders to discover destinations, plan their journeys and access valuable travel benefits along the way. This initiative demonstrates how innovation, trusted partnerships and AI can come together to create smarter, more seamless and rewarding travel experiences.” The tool also dynamically reveals relevant Visa cardholder offers including hotel discounts and car rental perks, helping users optimise their travel spend. Available in English, the Assistant is free and open to everyone via the Emirates NBD official website and a dedicated Tripadvisor domain, requiring no bank login or account. As customer expectations continue to evolve, Emirates NBD remains at the forefront of digital innovation by delivering connected experiences that extend beyond conventional banking, reinforcing its position as the region's leading financial and lifestyle partner. About Emirates NBD: Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion. Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region. Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.