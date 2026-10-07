National Bank Of Fujairah And Fujairah Environment Authority Partner To Advance Sustainability And Biodiversity Conservation In Fujairah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Three-year collaboration will support afforestation at Wadi Al Wurayah, environmental awareness and community participation across the Emirate Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates –October 2026: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) and the Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) have signed a three-year cooperation agreement to deliver environmental initiatives that support Fujairah's environmental priorities and protect its natural heritage.

The partnership includes an afforestation initiative at Wadi Al Wurayah National Park, supporting efforts to increase vegetation cover within the protected landscape. It will also bring together environmental awareness campaigns, sustainability programmes, community initiatives and employee volunteering opportunities, encouraging greater participation in protecting Fujairah's natural environment.

Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Fujairah, said:“Protecting Fujairah's environment is an investment in the Emirate's long-term resilience and sustainable future. Through this agreement with the Fujairah Environment Authority, we are bringing together shared commitment and practical action to support biodiversity conservation, afforestation at Wadi Al Wurayah National Park and opportunities for our employees to contribute. We look forward to working together on initiatives that create a positive and lasting impact on Fujairah's environment and biodiversity.”

H.E. Aseela Abdulla Moalla, Director General of Fujairah Environment Authority, said:“Wadi Al Wurayah is central to Fujairah's environmental heritage, and its protection depends on strong partnerships and sustained community involvement. This collaboration with National Bank of Fujairah will support practical conservation action, raise awareness and create new opportunities for people across the Emirate to engage with the environment and contribute to its protection.”

Located in the Hajar Mountains, Wadi Al Wurayah National Park spans 220 square kilometres and is home to 1,099 recorded species, including at least ten globally threatened species. It is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, and it was inscribed recently as the UAE's first natural UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2026.

Through the agreement, NBF and FEA will share knowledge, develop joint initiatives and explore further opportunities to advance environmental sustainability in Fujairah. NBF & FEA employees will be encouraged to participate in cross volunteering activities, helping to translate the partnership's aims into direct community action.

As part of the partnership, FEA will join as a sponsor of the tenth edition of the NBF Fujairah Run. This November, runners, fitness enthusiasts and families will once again come together in Fujairah for a morning of sport, wellbeing and community, providing another opportunity to encourage community participation and environmental awareness.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

About Fujairah Environment Authority:

The Fujairah Environment Authority is a local government agency, established by Emiri Decree No. (1) of 2018 promulgated by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah on 5th of September, 2018 to be the concerned authority for managing environmental affairs in the Emirate of Fujairah and its environs, and managing terrestrial and marine natural reserves, preserving wildlife and biodiversity, managing water resources and groundwater resources and protecting them from pollution or depletion, and issuing environmental permits for activities that have an environmental impact, assessment of the impact of projects and investments on the environment, preparation and development of sustainable environmental policies and planning.