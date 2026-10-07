Salesforce Expands Agentforce In The Middle East With A New Portfolio Of AI Agents Built For High Value Work

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New job-ready agents help regional organizations deliver business outcomes across sales, service, commerce and the workforce, while advances in Agentforce enable agents to manage complex work over days and weeks

Dubai, October 2026 - Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, announced the availability of a new portfolio of job ready Agentforce agents, designed to take on high value work across sales, customer service, commerce, employee experience and the back office. With these capabilities, enterprises in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf can translate their AI ambitions into practical business outcomes, helping teams improve productivity, deliver better customer experiences and unlock new opportunities for growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch marks a fundamental shift in how regional organizations put AI to work. Where enterprise AI has historically been measured by how well it answers a question, these agents are judged by the work they complete. Connected to Customer 360, they operate with the customer context, data and business processes that companies already run inside Salesforce. Each agent arrives ready for the job, with the skills, actions and data models its role requires, and can be tailored to how each company works, including the name it carries, so that it becomes an extension of the brand and the workforce.

The timing speaks directly to where Gulf organizations find themselves today. Enterprises across the UAE and Saudi Arabia moved early and quickly from AI curiosity to enterprise scale deployment, supported by national strategies that place the technology at the center of economic growth. The harder question now coming from boardrooms in Dubai and Riyadh is no longer whether to invest in AI, but how quickly pilots can be turned into measurable gains in revenue, productivity and customer experience.

Salesforce has previously committed to supporting the region's digital transformation through investment and skills development and works with customers across the region to deploy AI on trusted, governed foundations. The portfolio spans the functions where AI can have the most immediate business impact. Casey resolves customer service issues across voice, SMS, WhatsApp and web chat, with prebuilt support for FAQs, returns, account management and human escalation.

Paige resolves IT and HR requests across Slack, portals and the tools employees already use. Carter helps shoppers discover and compare products and convert with in chat checkout. Piper works across websites and inboxes to engage, qualify and convert inbound leads into pipeline for B2B sales and marketing teams. Marshall orchestrates end to end back office processes, automates manual work and provides an audit record of every action. Fin resolves complex customer experience workflows across every channel, powered by Operator and Fin Apex, custom models trained for customer experience. Hunter, the portfolio's outbound sales agent, works a pipeline from research to outreach, collaborating with sellers over weeks and months.

Underpinning the portfolio is a new long horizon runtime that enables agents to pursue goals across days and weeks rather than stopping at the end of a single interaction. A seller might ask Hunter to rescue at risk deals before the end of the quarter. Hunter turns that instruction into a measurable goal, builds a plan and begins working toward it, determining which tasks to complete, which tools and context it needs, and where it must pause for seller approval. Memory preserves context and progress across sessions, durable execution keeps plans running and allows an agent to resume or adjust as circumstances change, and dynamic steering adapts behavior based on an individual user's feedback. Hunter is the first agent running on the new runtime, with more agents across the portfolio to follow, and customers will be able to build long horizon agents of their own with Agentforce.

Underpinning all of this is the same trusted data, workflow and compliance infrastructure already embedded in Salesforce. Every agent operates within the customer's business rules, permissions and security, and with Agent Script, Salesforce's open source language for agent behavior, companies can combine AI reasoning with deterministic rules for granular control over how agents make decisions and act. Humans remain involved wherever approval or judgment is required, and agents extend workforce capacity by taking on repetitive work, freeing employees for higher value tasks.

The agents are already delivering measurable results across thousands of deployments globally. Salesforce has delivered more than 7 billion Agentic Work Units across Agentforce and Slack, including 3.2 billion in the most recent quarter alone. Among early adopters, 60% of Perk's sales pipeline is now built by its outbound sales agent, 70% of Autism Queensland's administrative requests are resolved by its employee service agent Paige, and Hibbett AI, which went live in six weeks, now handles 90% of core shopper journeys.

Mohammed Alkhotani, General Manager and Senior Vice President for the Middle East at Salesforce, said:“The Gulf moved from AI experimentation to enterprise deployment faster than almost any other region, and the question we now hear in every boardroom in Dubai and Riyadh is around ROI. Companies want agents that complete meaningful work across their sales, service and operations, and they want that work to happen inside their existing data, their business rules and with their people in control. That is exactly what this portfolio was built for, and we are working with organizations across the region to put it to work responsibly.”

Casey, Paige, Carter, Marshall, Piper and Fin are generally available now. Hunter is in pilot now with general availability planned for November 2026. AI Skills in Agentforce Coworker is in pilot with general availability planned for October 2026, Multi Agent Orchestration is available now, and Agent Optimizer becomes generally available in October 2026.