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Empower Participates In Airport Show 2026, Showcasing Its Expertise In Sustainable District Cooling.
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced its participation in Airport Show 2026. The 25th edition of the event will take place from 12 to 14 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. The exhibition brings together leading aviation industry stakeholders, airport operators, and providers of specialised solutions and technologies from around the world to showcase the latest innovations that support the development of more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready airports. Empower's participation reflects its ongoing role in supporting Dubai's aviation sector and vital facilities. The company serves as the sole provider of district cooling services to Dubai International Airport, delivering a total cooling capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons (RT) through five plants serving the airport's facilities and complexes. This contributes to enhancing operational efficiency and the reliability of cooling services at one of the world's busiest airports for international passenger traffic. In 2021, Empower signed a landmark AED 1.1 billion agreement to acquire the right to operate Dubai International Airport's district cooling assets. The transaction was completed in 2023, following which Empower assumed full responsibility for the management, operation, production, and distribution of cooling services as part of its integrated district cooling solutions. Through its participation, Empower will showcase its expertise in developing and operating district cooling solutions for critical facilities characterised by high cooling loads and continuous operational requirements. It will also highlight the advanced technologies and solutions it employs to enhance energy efficiency, ensure service reliability, and reduce environmental impact. In addition, the company will shed light on the increasing role of district cooling in supporting the sustainable development of airports and other major facilities, enabling them to accommodate future expansion while maintaining high levels of operational efficiency and sustainability. “Airports represent highly sensitive operational environments that require the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, and service continuity, making district cooling a strategic choice for such large-scale, high-density infrastructure. Compared with conventional air conditioning systems, district cooling systems can reduce electricity consumption for cooling by up to 50%, enhancing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and optimising resource utilisation. Through our participation in the Airport Show, we look forward to exchanging expertise with industry leaders and specialists and showcasing the potential of district cooling solutions to support sustainable expansion of airports while meeting the evolving needs of the aviation sector.. At Empower, we remain committed to investing in innovation, advanced technologies, and operational excellence, strengthening our ability to serve vital projects and support Dubai's vision for more efficient, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. Empower's participation further underscores its position as a strategic partner in advancing the efficiency and sustainability of critical infrastructure. It also enables the company to strengthen its engagement with decision-makers, operators, experts, and technology providers in the airport sector, while exploring opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange on solutions that address the future needs of airports and enhance operational and environmental efficiency. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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