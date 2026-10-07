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Deloitte To Showcase The Future Of AI-Native Government At AI Everything Abu Dhabi
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|In this press release, references to“Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP: Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) (DME) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (EMEA), which is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). Deloitte EMEA and DTTL do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by the EMEA shareholders or their affiliates, which are separate and independent legal entities. Deloitte EMEA BV, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Belgium (Deloitte EMEA), is a Member Firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate. DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff. About Deloitte: Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see to learn more. Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at
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