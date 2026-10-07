Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Deloitte To Showcase The Future Of AI-Native Government At AI Everything Abu Dhabi

Deloitte To Showcase The Future Of AI-Native Government At AI Everything Abu Dhabi


2026-10-07 08:01:56
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Deloitte's participation will explore how agentic AI can support government transformation while keeping people at the center of technology adoption
Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Deloitte Middle East will participate in AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 on October 6-7, where key technology and public-sector leaders from Deloitte will share regional and global perspectives on the future of AI-enabled government, agentic AI, and the relationship between people and automation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The event, held at ADNEC Center, comes as AI plays an increasingly prominent role across businesses and governments in the Middle East. This raises questions about how organizations implement this technology while preparing their people for its impact. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise Report – Middle East found that 34% of organizations in the region are using AI to deeply transform products, services, core processes or business models, while 61% are implementing upskilling and reskilling strategies to prepare their workforce for AI. “AI is already changing how organizations operate and how people work, but technology alone will not determine its impact,” said Yousef Barkawie, Board Member and Partner, Growth Platforms & AI Strategic Growth Offering Leader at Deloitte Middle East.“The organizations that get this right will be those that give equal attention to their people, ensuring they have the skills and confidence to work effectively alongside AI.” As Abu Dhabi advances its ambition to build an AI-native government, agentic AI is opening new possibilities for the design and delivery of public services. Deloitte recently worked with Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement to showcase agentic AI solutions designed around government needs, demonstrating how technology can support service delivery and government processes. “AI is creating new opportunities for governments to improve how services are designed and delivered,” said Shargil Ahmad, Partner and Government & Public Services Industry Leader at Deloitte Middle East.“The priority is to apply the technology where it can make a meaningful impact, while ensuring that human judgment, trust, and accountability remain central to how governments serve their communities.” On 6 October, Costi Perricos, Partner and Global Generative AI Leader at Deloitte, will lead an interactive workshop on Deloitte's Agentic Blueprint. The workshop will show participants how to use it to rapidly develop and test AI-powered applications against challenges facing governments and municipalities. “Agentic AI opens up new possibilities for how governments manage complex work and deliver success,” said Perricos.“The opportunity now is to turn that potential into practical solutions, starting with clear public sector needs and building security and responsibility into how those solutions are developed.” On 7 October at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, Barkawie will join the panel, 'The Human Experience in an Automated World', where he will discuss how AI and automation are changing the way people work, interact with technology, and experience services. Together, the sessions will explore how governments can put AI to practical use in ways that are secure, responsible and designed to deliver clear results, while keeping people at the center of its adoption. To learn more about Deloitte's perspectives on building trust in Generative AI, please visit Deloitte Middle East's 'Empowering Generative AI' website.
In this press release, references to“Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP: Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) (DME) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (EMEA), which is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). Deloitte EMEA and DTTL do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by the EMEA shareholders or their affiliates, which are separate and independent legal entities. Deloitte EMEA BV, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Belgium (Deloitte EMEA), is a Member Firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate. DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff. About Deloitte: Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see to learn more. Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at

MENAFN07102026005446012082ID1111774102



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search