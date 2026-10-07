Deloitte To Showcase The Future Of AI-Native Government At AI Everything Abu Dhabi

Deloitte's participation will explore how agentic AI can support government transformation while keeping people at the center of technology adoption Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Deloitte Middle East will participate in AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 on October 6-7, where key technology and public-sector leaders from Deloitte will share regional and global perspectives on the future of AI-enabled government, agentic AI, and the relationship between people and automation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The event, held at ADNEC Center, comes as AI plays an increasingly prominent role across businesses and governments in the Middle East. This raises questions about how organizations implement this technology while preparing their people for its impact. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise Report – Middle East found that 34% of organizations in the region are using AI to deeply transform products, services, core processes or business models, while 61% are implementing upskilling and reskilling strategies to prepare their workforce for AI. “AI is already changing how organizations operate and how people work, but technology alone will not determine its impact,” said Yousef Barkawie, Board Member and Partner, Growth Platforms & AI Strategic Growth Offering Leader at Deloitte Middle East.“The organizations that get this right will be those that give equal attention to their people, ensuring they have the skills and confidence to work effectively alongside AI.” As Abu Dhabi advances its ambition to build an AI-native government, agentic AI is opening new possibilities for the design and delivery of public services. Deloitte recently worked with Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement to showcase agentic AI solutions designed around government needs, demonstrating how technology can support service delivery and government processes. “AI is creating new opportunities for governments to improve how services are designed and delivered,” said Shargil Ahmad, Partner and Government & Public Services Industry Leader at Deloitte Middle East.“The priority is to apply the technology where it can make a meaningful impact, while ensuring that human judgment, trust, and accountability remain central to how governments serve their communities.” On 6 October, Costi Perricos, Partner and Global Generative AI Leader at Deloitte, will lead an interactive workshop on Deloitte's Agentic Blueprint. The workshop will show participants how to use it to rapidly develop and test AI-powered applications against challenges facing governments and municipalities. “Agentic AI opens up new possibilities for how governments manage complex work and deliver success,” said Perricos.“The opportunity now is to turn that potential into practical solutions, starting with clear public sector needs and building security and responsibility into how those solutions are developed.” On 7 October at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, Barkawie will join the panel, 'The Human Experience in an Automated World', where he will discuss how AI and automation are changing the way people work, interact with technology, and experience services. Together, the sessions will explore how governments can put AI to practical use in ways that are secure, responsible and designed to deliver clear results, while keeping people at the center of its adoption. To learn more about Deloitte's perspectives on building trust in Generative AI, please visit Deloitte Middle East's 'Empowering Generative AI' website.