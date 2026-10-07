Husband Parks Bike, Wife Disappears From Gwalior Zoo With Alleged Lover, CCTV Video Goes Viral WATCH

A visit to Gwalior Zoo turned into a shocking experience for a newly married man from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after his wife allegedly left with another man while he went to park his motorcycle.

The incident took place outside the zoo in the Phoolbagh area of Gwalior. Police have registered a complaint and are using CCTV footage and phone-location information to trace the woman and the man who allegedly accompanied her.

According to reports, the couple, from the Narwar area of Shivpuri district, had travelled to Gwalior on a motorcycle. The husband, aged 21, and his 18-year-old wife were newly married.

The couple reportedly planned to visit relatives in Gwalior and spend some time sightseeing. The woman expressed a desire to visit the zoo, following which they went to the Phoolbagh zoo.

Wife Allegedly Disappears While Husband Parks Bike

After reaching the zoo, the husband reportedly dropped his wife near the entrance and went to park the motorcycle. When he returned a few minutes later, he could not find her. He searched around the area before learning that she had allegedly left on a motorcycle with another man.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed around the zoo. The footage reportedly showed the woman leaving with the man on a motorcycle. The husband identified the woman as his wife.

Husband Identifies Alleged Lover

The husband reportedly told police that the man seen with his wife was Arman Khan, whom he identified as her acquaintance and alleged lover.

He approached the Padav police station along with a relative and lodged a complaint. Police subsequently began examining CCTV footage from the zoo and surrounding areas.

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Police Launch Search

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said a case had been registered based on the complaint. Investigators are checking CCTV footage and using phone-location information to trace the woman and the alleged accomplice.

The woman's whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her departure are still being investigated. Police are also trying to establish the sequence of events before and after she allegedly left the zoo area.

The incident has attracted attention because the woman reportedly left within minutes of her husband going to park their motorcycle, turning what was supposed to be a family outing into an unexpected police case.