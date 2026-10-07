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Iran Questions French Response to Students Protest
(MENAFN) Iran has summoned France's ambassador in Tehran to the Foreign Ministry over the French government's response to ongoing student demonstrations, according to reports.
The diplomatic summons came in response to what Iranian officials described as the French government's “violent handling of student protests” and “widespread human rights violations.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had earlier accused France of applying different standards to protests, pointing to Paris' calls for restraint during demonstrations in Iran in January while criticizing its approach to high school protests within France.
“The problem is not dissent; the problem is double standards,” he wrote on X, arguing that the definition of human rights and the right to protest should not change depending on protesters’ location.
The student movement began in late September after students raised concerns over staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms and poor school facilities. Demonstrations and school blockades have subsequently expanded to several French cities.
Although the protests have largely remained peaceful, authorities have reported incidents involving fires, property damage and assaults targeting school employees and police officers.
Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary said Monday that two protesters were executed over allegations that they were involved in the deaths of police officers during widespread anti-government demonstrations in January.
The diplomatic summons came in response to what Iranian officials described as the French government's “violent handling of student protests” and “widespread human rights violations.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had earlier accused France of applying different standards to protests, pointing to Paris' calls for restraint during demonstrations in Iran in January while criticizing its approach to high school protests within France.
“The problem is not dissent; the problem is double standards,” he wrote on X, arguing that the definition of human rights and the right to protest should not change depending on protesters’ location.
The student movement began in late September after students raised concerns over staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms and poor school facilities. Demonstrations and school blockades have subsequently expanded to several French cities.
Although the protests have largely remained peaceful, authorities have reported incidents involving fires, property damage and assaults targeting school employees and police officers.
Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary said Monday that two protesters were executed over allegations that they were involved in the deaths of police officers during widespread anti-government demonstrations in January.
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