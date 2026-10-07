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Germany Conscientious Objector Claims Triple to Over 12,000
(MENAFN) Germany has logged more than 12,000 applications for conscientious objector status so far this year, more than triple the number filed in all of 2025, according to a report published Tuesday by a newspaper group.
Applicants include reservists, active-duty soldiers and young men, even though compulsory military service in Germany remains suspended, the newspaper group reported.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Office for Family Affairs and Civil Society Functions (BAFzA) said the agency registered 12,102 applications in the first eight months of 2026. That compares with 3,879 in 2025 and 2,249 in 2024.
Officials link the jump to Germany's new military service law, worsening international security conditions and fears of armed conflict in Europe.
What the new law requires: The legislation took effect at the start of 2026. Every man turning 18 must now complete a questionnaire assessing his fitness, skills and interest in serving in the armed forces. Service itself remains voluntary, but critics argue the government intends to bring back conscription in stages, starting with the questionnaires. Medical screening is mandatory for men born in 2008 or later, though limited capacity means it is being introduced gradually.
How objection works: Article 4 of the Constitution protects the right to refuse armed military service on grounds of conscience. Applicants must submit a written request and a detailed personal statement to the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Personnel Management, which passes it to BAFzA for review.
Recruitment pressure: The Bundeswehr currently has roughly 186,400 active troops. To meet NATO commitments and counter heightened security risks in Europe, the Defense Ministry aims to grow the force to more than 260,000 personnel by 2035. That goal requires 20,000 recruits a year. Defense analysts said it will be hard to reach without mandatory service if voluntary enlistment falls short.
Applicants include reservists, active-duty soldiers and young men, even though compulsory military service in Germany remains suspended, the newspaper group reported.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Office for Family Affairs and Civil Society Functions (BAFzA) said the agency registered 12,102 applications in the first eight months of 2026. That compares with 3,879 in 2025 and 2,249 in 2024.
Officials link the jump to Germany's new military service law, worsening international security conditions and fears of armed conflict in Europe.
What the new law requires: The legislation took effect at the start of 2026. Every man turning 18 must now complete a questionnaire assessing his fitness, skills and interest in serving in the armed forces. Service itself remains voluntary, but critics argue the government intends to bring back conscription in stages, starting with the questionnaires. Medical screening is mandatory for men born in 2008 or later, though limited capacity means it is being introduced gradually.
How objection works: Article 4 of the Constitution protects the right to refuse armed military service on grounds of conscience. Applicants must submit a written request and a detailed personal statement to the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Personnel Management, which passes it to BAFzA for review.
Recruitment pressure: The Bundeswehr currently has roughly 186,400 active troops. To meet NATO commitments and counter heightened security risks in Europe, the Defense Ministry aims to grow the force to more than 260,000 personnel by 2035. That goal requires 20,000 recruits a year. Defense analysts said it will be hard to reach without mandatory service if voluntary enlistment falls short.
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