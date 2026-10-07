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Brussels Airport Faces Flight Disruptions as Workers Join Strike
(MENAFN) Brussels Airport is expecting around 140 flight cancellations on Friday as employees at a ground-handling company take part in a nationwide strike.
The airport operator said the cancellations are linked to reduced staffing at Alyzia, a company that provides ground-handling services to about 20 airlines operating through the airport. Some of its employees are expected to join union-led demonstrations against measures introduced by Belgium's federal government.
The disruption is likely to affect flights serviced by Alyzia, including operations by Brussels Airlines, the airport's largest carrier.
The FGTB (ABVV) trade union is organizing a national demonstration on Friday as part of wider protests over policies adopted by the federal government.
The industrial action is also expected to cause disruptions across Brussels' public transport system, with services on the STIB network likely to be affected.
The airport operator said the cancellations are linked to reduced staffing at Alyzia, a company that provides ground-handling services to about 20 airlines operating through the airport. Some of its employees are expected to join union-led demonstrations against measures introduced by Belgium's federal government.
The disruption is likely to affect flights serviced by Alyzia, including operations by Brussels Airlines, the airport's largest carrier.
The FGTB (ABVV) trade union is organizing a national demonstration on Friday as part of wider protests over policies adopted by the federal government.
The industrial action is also expected to cause disruptions across Brussels' public transport system, with services on the STIB network likely to be affected.
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