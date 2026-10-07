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Latvian President Asks Incumbent Premier to Form New Government
(MENAFN) Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics has asked incumbent Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead efforts to form the country's next government after his United List party emerged victorious in the general election.
Rinkevics made the announcement following talks with Kulbergs, whose party secured 41 seats in the newly elected Saeima, Latvia's parliament.
The president said consultations with all parties that won parliamentary representation indicated that most backed Kulbergs and the United List taking the lead in negotiations to establish the next government.
The upcoming talks are expected to focus on determining the coalition's makeup, allocating government responsibilities and drafting a policy program for the new administration.
The president's announcement does not constitute a formal legal appointment. Under Latvia's procedures, Rinkevics can officially nominate a prime minister once the newly elected parliament begins its work and the existing government steps down.
The new Saeima is scheduled to convene for its opening session on Nov. 3.
The United List has indicated that its initial discussions will be with its current coalition partners, the National Alliance and New Unity, which hold 10 and seven parliamentary seats, respectively. Together, the three parties would command 58 of the parliament's 100 seats.
Rinkevics made the announcement following talks with Kulbergs, whose party secured 41 seats in the newly elected Saeima, Latvia's parliament.
The president said consultations with all parties that won parliamentary representation indicated that most backed Kulbergs and the United List taking the lead in negotiations to establish the next government.
The upcoming talks are expected to focus on determining the coalition's makeup, allocating government responsibilities and drafting a policy program for the new administration.
The president's announcement does not constitute a formal legal appointment. Under Latvia's procedures, Rinkevics can officially nominate a prime minister once the newly elected parliament begins its work and the existing government steps down.
The new Saeima is scheduled to convene for its opening session on Nov. 3.
The United List has indicated that its initial discussions will be with its current coalition partners, the National Alliance and New Unity, which hold 10 and seven parliamentary seats, respectively. Together, the three parties would command 58 of the parliament's 100 seats.
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