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EU Delays Methane Compliance Rules as Energy Costs Rise
(MENAFN) The European Union is providing fossil fuel exporters with an additional year to meet methane-related requirements as the bloc responds to mounting energy costs and a broader energy crisis.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measure Tuesday while addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying the added flexibility would help exporters manage costs amid continued pressure across European energy markets.
"We will give flexibility to exporters for one more year on methane," she said, adding that the measure would "save additional costs at a moment of crisis."
The EU's methane regulation seeks to curb emissions from the energy industry and applies both to fossil fuels produced within the bloc and imported oil, natural gas and coal.
Under the existing schedule, importers were expected to begin proving from Jan. 1, 2027 that methane emissions associated with the production of fossil fuels covered by applicable contracts had been properly monitored, reported and independently verified according to standards equivalent to those required under EU regulations.
Von der Leyen said gas prices had climbed 140% since the end of February, while diesel prices had doubled. She also said imported fossil fuels had added €100 billion ($112 billion) to Europe's costs without delivering additional energy supplies.
"Families and industries are paying the cost of a crisis far beyond our borders... Businesses are under high pressure. People struggle to pay their bills. And this could intensify as we head into winter," von der Leyen said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measure Tuesday while addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying the added flexibility would help exporters manage costs amid continued pressure across European energy markets.
"We will give flexibility to exporters for one more year on methane," she said, adding that the measure would "save additional costs at a moment of crisis."
The EU's methane regulation seeks to curb emissions from the energy industry and applies both to fossil fuels produced within the bloc and imported oil, natural gas and coal.
Under the existing schedule, importers were expected to begin proving from Jan. 1, 2027 that methane emissions associated with the production of fossil fuels covered by applicable contracts had been properly monitored, reported and independently verified according to standards equivalent to those required under EU regulations.
Von der Leyen said gas prices had climbed 140% since the end of February, while diesel prices had doubled. She also said imported fossil fuels had added €100 billion ($112 billion) to Europe's costs without delivering additional energy supplies.
"Families and industries are paying the cost of a crisis far beyond our borders... Businesses are under high pressure. People struggle to pay their bills. And this could intensify as we head into winter," von der Leyen said.
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