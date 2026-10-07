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France Condemns Escalating Settler Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has described violence against Palestinians by what he called “extremist settlers” in the West Bank as reaching an “unprecedented” level.
“The development of illegal settlement activity in the West Bank is accompanied by an unprecedented and unparalleled escalation of unbearable violence committed by extremist settlers against Palestinians,” said Barrot.
He warned that the escalating violence posed a threat not only to “the security of Palestinians, of course, but also the security of Israel and the stability of the region.”
Barrot said France had joined the UK, Canada, Spain and eight other countries in deciding on Sept. 8 to prohibit trade involving goods produced in Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law.
He also stressed the significance of holding legislative and presidential elections in Palestine, saying the votes are essential for enabling Palestinian leadership to reflect the aspirations of its population with renewed legitimacy while supporting efforts to preserve the two-state solution.
According to Barrot, legislative elections are set for Nov. 28, while the presidential vote is expected during the first quarter of 2027.
He added that he had called for the deployment of an EU election observation mission and welcomed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’ announcement that such a mission would be created.
Barrot also said France would reject any move to delay the elections.
“The development of illegal settlement activity in the West Bank is accompanied by an unprecedented and unparalleled escalation of unbearable violence committed by extremist settlers against Palestinians,” said Barrot.
He warned that the escalating violence posed a threat not only to “the security of Palestinians, of course, but also the security of Israel and the stability of the region.”
Barrot said France had joined the UK, Canada, Spain and eight other countries in deciding on Sept. 8 to prohibit trade involving goods produced in Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law.
He also stressed the significance of holding legislative and presidential elections in Palestine, saying the votes are essential for enabling Palestinian leadership to reflect the aspirations of its population with renewed legitimacy while supporting efforts to preserve the two-state solution.
According to Barrot, legislative elections are set for Nov. 28, while the presidential vote is expected during the first quarter of 2027.
He added that he had called for the deployment of an EU election observation mission and welcomed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’ announcement that such a mission would be created.
Barrot also said France would reject any move to delay the elections.
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