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Germany Backs NATO Allies After Black Sea Vessel Attacks
(MENAFN) Germany has expressed solidarity with NATO members Bulgaria and Romania following a series of drone attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea.
"The drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea are deeply alarming," the Foreign Ministry said in a social media post. "We stand in solidarity with Romania, Bulgaria and our regional partners."
"These incidents have wider implications for security and stability beyond the region," the ministry added. "Our thoughts are with those missing and their families."
According to reports, two vessels came under drone attacks off the Bulgarian coast on Tuesday. One of the ships sank, with its crew still unaccounted for, while the second caught fire before its sailors were successfully rescued.
The incidents followed another attack a day earlier involving a commercial vessel off Romania, beyond the country's territorial waters. The ship caught fire and later sank, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, while 11 others were rescued.
"The drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea are deeply alarming," the Foreign Ministry said in a social media post. "We stand in solidarity with Romania, Bulgaria and our regional partners."
"These incidents have wider implications for security and stability beyond the region," the ministry added. "Our thoughts are with those missing and their families."
According to reports, two vessels came under drone attacks off the Bulgarian coast on Tuesday. One of the ships sank, with its crew still unaccounted for, while the second caught fire before its sailors were successfully rescued.
The incidents followed another attack a day earlier involving a commercial vessel off Romania, beyond the country's territorial waters. The ship caught fire and later sank, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, while 11 others were rescued.
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