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President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Vladimir Putin


2026-10-07 07:48:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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