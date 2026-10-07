Mobilicom To Unveil New Solution And Showcase Cybersecure Portfolio At AUSA 2026 Company To Present At Thinkequity Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Portfolio Addresses Demand for Secure, High-Throughput Communications Across Swarm-Scale Unmanned Operations

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB) (“Mobilicom” or the“Company”), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics today announced its participation in the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, October 12–14 in Washington, D.C., and the ThinkEquity investor conference, October 15 in New York, NY.

AUSA 2026: October 12–14, Washington, D.C.

Mobilicom will showcase its robust portfolio of hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions in Hall DE, Booth #7305 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, including a new solution designed for secure, high-throughput communications addressing the growing data demands of next-generation autonomous missions.

“As autonomous defense operations evolve, missions are becoming more complex and increasingly data intensive. This shift makes the ability to move and protect mission-critical data reliably and at scale more critical than ever,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Founder of Mobilicom.“At AUSA, we will showcase how Mobilicom is addressing these evolving requirements. We look forward to engaging with defense leaders and industry partners at AUSA, followed by current and potential investors at ThinkEquity.”

The AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition is a leading land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, convening participants from across the defense sector. With over 40,000 attendees, 750+ exhibits, and representation from 100+ countries, this three-day event is where the global defense community converges to shape the future of national security.

For more information about AUSA 2026, visit the event website.

ThinkEquity Conference: October 15, New York, NY

Mobilicom will present as part of the Drone Track at the ThinkEquity investor conference on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The presentation will highlight Mobilicom's business and growth opportunities across the global drone, robotics and defense markets. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Investors interested in connecting with Mobilicom may contact ... or their ThinkEquity representative. Additional conference information is available on the ThinkEquity website.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use

For company, please use

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

...