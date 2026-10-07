Fidelity Manufacturing Becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Founded in 2014, Fidelity Manufacturing, an Ocala-based manufacturer of generator enclosures, fuel tanks and complete standby power packages for hospitals, data centers and other critical facilities, is now 100% owned by its employees.

Brad Dinkins (2nd from left) will remain on the Fidelity board and his son, Paul Dinkins (far left), will move from chief strategy officer to executive chair. Paul's brother, Ken Dinkins, will join the board along with two other independent directors.

Fidelity employees gathered at a team meeting in Ocala on October 5 and were told to look in the mirror to meet the company's new owners; themselves!

Fidelity CEO Mitch Twardosky told employees the ESOP decision is about protecting what has made Fidelity successful while creating an even stronger foundation for the future.

Founders Brad and Wendy Dinkins transition ownership to employees, preserving the family's legacy as the company expands into Texas

- Mitch Twardosky, CEO of Fidelity ManufacturingOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fidelity Manufacturing, an Ocala-based manufacturer of generator enclosures, fuel tanks and complete standby power packages for hospitals, data centers and other critical facilities, is now 100% owned by its employees. Founders Brad and Wendy Dinkins sold the company to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), a move that keeps Fidelity, a company of more than 550 employees, independent and gives eligible employees an ownership stake at no cost to them. Employees learned the news on Oct. 5 at a companywide gathering held in Ocala.“For us, this is about protecting what has made Fidelity successful while creating an even stronger foundation for the future,” said Mitch Twardosky, CEO of Fidelity Manufacturing.“We want to preserve the independence, values and culture that have shaped this company from the beginning, while giving our employees a meaningful opportunity to share in the value we create together.”The Fidelity Manufacturing ESOP acquired 100% of the company's stock on Sept. 30, 2026. Through the ESOP, eligible employees receive shares as a company-funded retirement benefit tied to the company's long-term performance.The ESOP offers a succession plan that keeps Fidelity Manufacturing locally rooted and preserves the values-driven culture that has guided the company since 2014.“Wendy and I have always viewed ourselves as stewards of what God entrusted to us through Fidelity,” said Brad Dinkins, chairman and co-founder of Fidelity.“That included caring for our employees, honoring the relationships we have built with our customers and partners, and preparing the company to thrive beyond us. Employee ownership places Fidelity's future in the hands of the people who helped build it while preserving the values, independence and commitment to quality and service that have guided us from the beginning.”Fidelity's staff, operations and customer relationships remain unchanged. Brad Dinkins will remain on the board and his son, Paul Dinkins, will move from chief strategy officer to executive chair. Paul's brother, Ken Dinkins, will join the board along with two other independent directors, Southeast Milk CFO Albert Antoine and Baylor University Professor Michael Rodriguez.Fidelity is also investing in its future growth, expanding its manufacturing footprint to McGregor, Texas, where the company is preparing to begin operations this month in a planned 200,000-square-foot facility and create approximately 450 new jobs over the next four years. Every employee hired there will join an employee-owned company and can become eligible to participate in the ESOP.To learn more about Fidelity Manufacturing or career opportunities at the new McGregor, Texas, facility, visit .About Fidelity ManufacturingFounded in 2014 and headquartered in Ocala, Florida, Fidelity Manufacturing custom-engineers standby power solutions for mission-critical facilities. The employee-owned company designs and builds generator enclosures, sub-base fuel tanks, stairs and platforms, and complete generator packages for healthcare systems, utilities, data centers, government agencies and industrial facilities. Fidelity serves customers directly and through generator dealers and OEM partners, with a focus on quality, responsive customer service and long-term relationships. Fidelity is expanding operations into Texas, with a planned 200,000-square-foot facility opening in McGregor.For more information, visit .Fidelity Manufacturing Press ContactTara Bauer – Marketing Manager..., 352-414-4700, ext. 1010###

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Fidelity ESOP announcement - October 5, 2026

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Fidelity Manufacturing becomes 100% employee-owned News Provided By 1905 New Media October 07, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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