Niels Telderman Receives The Premio Eccellenza Italiana 2026 For Championing Human Values In Business

Founder of For The People (FTP) and part of Anchorage Group, Telderman is recognised for advancing a people-centred approach to entrepreneurship and leadership

ROME, ITALY, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Niels Telderman, Founder of For The People (FTP) and now part of Anchorage Group, has been recognised with the Premio Eccellenza Italiana 2026 for his commitment to placing people, human values and responsibility at the heart of contemporary enterprise.The award recognises an entrepreneurial vision in which commercial growth and human development are not opposing objectives, but complementary elements of sustainable business.The recognition takes on particular significance following For The People's integration into Anchorage Group, an international business group that was itself recognised by the Premio Eccellenza Italiana in 2025 through Davide Cognolato.Anchorage Group has long expressed its identity through a simple but meaningful phrase:“A British head and an Italian heart.”The British head reflects an international outlook, discipline, structure and a borderless approach to business. The Italian heart represents values that are more difficult to quantify but fundamental to lasting enterprise: relationships, trust, loyalty, creativity, culture and the conviction that people should never become secondary to transactions.It is at the intersection of these two traditions that the recognition of Niels Telderman acquires particular meaning.A People-Centred Vision of EntrepreneurshipNiels Telderman is Dutch. The values represented by the Premio Eccellenza Italiana, however, are not defined by nationality or passport.Through For The People, Telderman has developed an entrepreneurial philosophy based on a straightforward principle: businesses can grow without losing their humanity.For Telderman, people are not simply employees, colleagues, clients or organisational resources. They are the starting point of the organisation itself.This approach places responsibility before authority, trust before control, listening before imposing and community alongside hierarchy.Commercial performance remains essential to the sustainability and growth of any company. But, in this vision, financial results are only one dimension of success.Businesses must create economic value while also building trust, strengthening relationships and creating an environment in which people can contribute to long-term growth.The Meeting of Two Entrepreneurial CulturesThe coming together of For The People and Anchorage Group reflects this shared philosophy.Two organisations originating in different countries and shaped by different entrepreneurial generations have found common ground in the belief that the future of business will be defined not only by the ability to create economic value, but also by the ability to create value for people.For The People's entry into Anchorage Group therefore represents more than a corporate transaction. It marks the meeting of two entrepreneurial cultures and the emergence of a new generation of leadership within a group whose identity has long combined international ambition with deeply human values.Telderman represents that new generation.It is a generation that has grown up in an environment shaped by technology, data, social media, speed and increasingly immediate measures of success. Yet these very forces have also reinforced the importance of qualities that cannot easily be measured by an algorithm or captured on a balance sheet.Trust. Loyalty. Respect. Responsibility. Human relationships.These may be enduring principles, but they are not principles of the past. They may become increasingly important differentiators for the businesses of tomorrow.Human Progress and Commercial ProgressThrough For The People, Telderman is pursuing an organisational model in which commercial progress and human progress are viewed as complementary rather than competing ambitions.This philosophy also connects directly with the meaning of Anchorage Group's“Italian heart”.One does not need to be born in Italy to understand what that expression represents.It is reflected in a belief in people, in the importance of relationships, and in the understanding that behind every commercial result lie responsibilities, trust and human connections.For an entrepreneurial generation surrounded by technology, speed and data, maintaining this human perspective represents both an opportunity and a responsibility.A Symbolic Passing of the TorchThe Premio Eccellenza Italiana 2026 recognition of Niels Telderman also carries a symbolic dimension.In 2025, Anchorage Group was recognised through Davide Cognolato. In 2026, the recognition moves towards a new generation represented by Telderman and For The People.The transition reflects an idea at the heart of the Premio Eccellenza Italiana: excellence is not confined to geography or nationality.It is a culture of endeavour.It is a way of building relationships.It is the ability to reconcile ambition with humanity, success with responsibility and vision with respect for others.And, above all, excellence is not merely something one inherits.It is something one chooses to represent.The Premio Eccellenza Italiana 2026 therefore recognises Niels Telderman for bringing together entrepreneurial ambition and human values through For The People and for carrying these principles into its new chapter within Anchorage Group.About the Premio Eccellenza ItalianaThe Premio Eccellenza Italiana, founded by Massimo Lucidi, celebrates individuals, entrepreneurs, organisations and initiatives that contribute to the culture of Italian excellence through their achievements, values, innovation and commitment to society.Massimo LucidiFounder, Premio Eccellenza ItalianaPresident, e-novation Foundation

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Niels Telderman Receives the Premio Eccellenza Italiana 2026 for Championing Human Values in Business News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC October 07, 2026, 11:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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