Demandeals Expands Cashback Model To Reward Repeat Online Shoppers In India

Earn Cashback on Every Repeat Purchase

Demandeals is expanding its cashback listings across fitness, sports, and lifestyle, offering a longer-lasting alternative to one-time coupon codes.

- Fuzail Qureshi, Co-founder, DemandealsMUMBAI, INDIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Demandeals, an Indian cashback platform, today announced an expansion of its tracked cashback listings, with a focus on categories where shoppers regularly reorder the same products, including fitness, sports, and lifestyle. The move comes as interest in cashback and coupon offers continues to grow among online shoppers across India.Coupon codes remain one of the most searched shopping terms in India, but most apply only once and often expire before shoppers get a chance to use them. Demandeals' cashback model works differently. Shoppers click through a tracked listing to a brand's official website, complete their purchase, and a share of the order value is credited to their Demandeals wallet once the order is confirmed and delivered.Why Cashback Instead of a Coupon CodeFor products people buy again and again, a single-use discount offers limited value. Cashback applies across repeat purchases, so savings build up over time. According to Demandeals, this reflects how shoppers in categories like fitness and lifestyle actually buy: once they find a brand they trust, they tend to keep coming back to it."A lot of people search for a coupon code expecting a quick discount, but cashback can work out better over time, especially for shoppers who buy the same things regularly," said Fuzail Qureshi, co-founder of Demandeals. "Our model was built to reward that kind of repeat buying, not just a single transaction."How Demandeals Cashback WorksThe process is simple, and shoppers can read a full guide on how Demandeals cashback works on the platform.1. Shoppers choose a brand listing on Demandeals and click "Avail Deal" to be redirected to the brand's official website.2. They add products to the cart and complete checkout in the same browsing session, without closing the tab or switching devices.3. Once the order is delivered and confirmed, cashback is credited to the shopper's Demandeals account according to the timeline shown on each listing.4. If an order doesn't track automatically, shoppers can report it through "My Orders" > "Claim/Missing," and it is typically reviewed within 48 to 72 working hours.Cashback applies only to orders placed through Demandeals' tracking links, and returned orders result in cashback reversal. Rates and terms vary by brand and are listed in full on each offer page.A Direct Route to Official Brand StoresDemandeals said its tracked listings also help shoppers avoid unverified third-party sellers by sending them straight to a brand's official website."Shoppers want to know exactly where their order is coming from," Qureshi added. "Sending them to official brand stores, rather than to an unknown seller, is a core part of how we build our listings."Looking AheadDemandeals plans to add more brands across fitness, sports, personal care, and lifestyle categories in the coming months, focusing on products that customers reorder frequently.About DemandealsDemandeals is an online cashback platform that helps shoppers earn back a percentage of their purchase value across a range of categories. The platform lists ongoing offers from various brands and updates its cashback rates periodically based on brand and retailer arrangements. More information is available at demandeals.

Mehernaz K Lala

Mobilogi Technologies LLC-FZ

+ +91 75061 51761

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Demandeals Expands Cashback Model to Reward Repeat Online Shoppers in India News Provided By Mobilogi Technologies LLC-FZ October 07, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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