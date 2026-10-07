Yellow Tokens Publishes Glossary For Spontaneous Customer Feedback And SFIA

The Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action (SFIA) cycle connects public customer feedback with intelligence, strategic priorities, execution and continuous business improvement.

The public reference organizes terminology across customer feedback, customer experience, AI-powered analysis, benchmarking and continuous improvement.

- Bruno Pomeranz, Yellow Tokens

BARUERI, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yellow Tokens has published a public reference glossary designed to organize the terminology used across spontaneous customer feedback, customer experience, reputation intelligence, competitive analysis and continuous improvement.

The glossary also establishes the core vocabulary surrounding Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action (SFIA), a category introduced by Yellow Tokens to describe a management and intelligence approach that connects unsolicited public customer feedback with structured analysis, prioritization and business action.

Customer feedback practices increasingly bring together concepts from multiple disciplines. Organizations may work simultaneously with surveys, public reviews, satisfaction metrics, sentiment analysis, benchmarking, competitive intelligence, artificial intelligence and improvement frameworks such as PDCA.

Yellow Tokens created the reference glossary to make those concepts easier to distinguish and connect within a common framework.

“Customer feedback has developed into an ecosystem of overlapping disciplines, technologies and metrics,” said Bruno Pomeranz of Yellow Tokens.“A shared vocabulary makes it easier to understand what each concept means, where it fits and how different approaches can work together. The glossary gives us a public reference for the terminology behind SFIA and the broader customer feedback landscape.”

The glossary is organized by thematic areas rather than as an isolated list of definitions.

Topics include feedback, reviews and public conversations; customer experience and customer journeys; satisfaction metrics and indices; reputation and brand perception; artificial intelligence, natural language processing and text analysis; action plans and continuous improvement; and competition, benchmarking and strategy.

Among the concepts defined in the reference are customer feedback, Voice of the Customer, solicited and unsolicited feedback, spontaneous feedback, social listening, customer sentiment, root-cause analysis, benchmarking, feedback prioritization, action plans and continuous improvement.

The glossary also documents terminology introduced or used specifically within the Yellow Tokens framework, including Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action and the Spontaneous Feedback Index.

Within that framework, Yellow Tokens defines spontaneous feedback as unsolicited input that consumers voluntarily share about products, services or brands, typically through public reviews, social media and other digital channels rather than through company-initiated surveys or questionnaires.

SFIA builds on that concept by connecting three components: spontaneous feedback, intelligence and action.

The feedback layer begins with customer opinions and experience narratives shared voluntarily. The intelligence layer organizes and interprets that material to identify recurring themes, satisfaction drivers, root causes, operational patterns and competitive signals. The action layer connects those findings to prioritization and structured improvement initiatives.

According to Yellow Tokens, the objective of establishing this vocabulary is not to replace existing customer experience terminology, but to clarify how established and emerging concepts relate to one another as organizations expand beyond structured feedback collection.

For example, Voice of the Customer programs remain an established method for collecting structured and solicited feedback. Social listening provides visibility into public conversations and mentions. Reputation management focuses on reviews, ratings and public perception. SFIA addresses a different problem: how spontaneous customer signals can be transformed into priorities, action plans and continuous improvement processes.

The glossary is intended as an evolving public reference for customer experience teams, operations professionals, marketers, researchers, consultants and other practitioners working with customer feedback and customer intelligence.

The Yellow Tokens Glossary is available at:

Additional information about Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action is available at:

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ABOUT YELLOW TOKENS

Yellow Tokens is a software company focused on transforming spontaneous public customer feedback into structured intelligence, priorities and action. Its platform consolidates feedback from public sources, identifies recurring patterns, supports competitive analysis and helps organizations structure continuous improvement initiatives.

BRUNO POMERANZ

Yellow Tokens

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Yellow Tokens Publishes Glossary for Spontaneous Customer Feedback and SFIA News Provided By Yellow Tokens October 07, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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