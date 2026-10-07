Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center Voted 'Best By Locals'

Custom charcoal dual sheer zebra shades installed in a Downtown Summerlin residential high-rise.

Designer cream textured zebra shades with matching fabric-wrapped cassettes installed in a Summerlin living area.

Custom heat-reflective white solar roller shade with stainless steel bead-chain control installed in a kitchen window.

Detailed close-up of woven linen-textured zebra shade fabric and transparent sheer filtering vanes.

Heavy-duty Templar stainless steel mesh sliding patio security screen door installed on a residential terrace.

Top-rated on Yelp, Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center earns "Best by Locals" across Summerlin and the Las Vegas Valley.

- Management TeamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center, the Valley's premier provider of custom plantation shutters, heavy-duty exterior solar screens, Templar security barriers, and smart motorized shading systems, is immensely proud to announce a major double milestone: the company has been officially voted "Best by Locals" and recognized as an elite, top-recommended provider on both Yelp and ServiceAgent. This community-driven honor celebrates more than a decade of master craftsmanship, wholesale factory-direct value, and dependable, heat-blocking window solutions tailored specifically for Southern Nevada homes and businesses.Founded in April 2014 and centrally located off South Valley View Boulevard, the company was established to solve one of the Mojave Desert's most persistent challenges: combating blistering desert sun, high UV radiation, and soaring summer utility bills without sacrificing luxury interior aesthetics. Over the past twelve years, the center has established itself as an all-in-one resource for architectural plantation shutters, modern dual sheer zebra shades, exterior Phifer mesh solar screens, and stainless steel security enclosures.Engineered for Desert Living: Valley-Wide Leadership Across All Summerlin VillagesSouthern Nevada's intense sun exposure and summer heatwaves make standard, off-the-shelf window treatments inefficient. Inferior blinds frequently warp, crack, and discolor under relentless UV radiation. Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center solves this by engineering custom heat-reflective systems that insulate windows against extreme temperatures.With a central showroom minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Spring Valley, and Summerlin, the company provides rapid, free in-home design consultations and professional installation across every master-planned village and custom luxury enclave in the Summerlin community:Summerlin North & Central (Zip Codes 89134, 89144, 89128): Providing custom window treatments and heat-blocking defense throughout The Hills, The Hills South, The Pueblo, The Trails, The Arbors, The Canyons, The Crossing, and Sun City Summerlin, as well as guard-gated estates in Tournament Hills, Queensridge, and Country Club Hills.Summerlin South (Zip Codes 89135, 89148): Delivering specialized architectural composite shutters, automated solar rollers, and patio screens across The Ridges (Promontory, Boulder Ridge, Azure, Arrowhead, Falcon Ridge, and Sterling Ridge), Red Rock Country Club, Downtown Summerlin, Summerlin Centre, The Willows, The Gardens, The Mesa, Mesa Ridge, Ridgebrook, The Cliffs, South Square, and the guard-gated golf community of Siena.Summerlin West (Zip Code 89138 & Expansion Zones): Outfitting new construction homes and modern architectural properties in The Paseos, The Vistas, Stonebridge, Reverence, Redpoint, Redpoint Square, Kestrel, Kestrel Commons, Grand Park, and La Madre Peaks with motorized high-window shades and heavy-duty exterior sun defense.Greater Valley Coverage: Blending seamless dispatch to surrounding communities including Spring Valley, Enterprise, Henderson (including Green Valley and Zip Code 89052), Paradise, and North Las Vegas (89084, 89131).Comprehensive, Factory-Direct Product LineupAs a factory-authorized dealer representing leading manufacturers such as Norman Window Fashions and Templar Security Screens, the company pairs showroom-direct wholesale pricing-saving customers 30% to 50% compared to traditional brand markups-with expert in-house measuring and installation:Custom Interior Plantation Shutters: Handcrafted interior shutters available in 2.5” to 4.5” louvers with traditional or hidden tilt rods. Specializing in advanced Composite Shutters (engineered Woodlore) that resist temperatures exceeding 115°F without warping, chipping, or yellowing, alongside furniture-grade real hardwood shutters and custom-molded specialty shapes for arches, sunbursts, and French doors.Exterior Solar Screens for Windows: Custom-fitted exterior sun screens manufactured with commercial-grade Phifer mesh. By blocking up to 80% to 90% of solar heat and UV radiation before it penetrates the window glass, these screens reduce indoor temperatures and can lower summer air-conditioning electricity costs by up to 30%.Templar Security Screens: High-tensile stainless steel woven mesh screens custom-fit for windows, patio sliders, and entry doors. Delivering knife-proof, pry-proof, and impact-resistant home security that looks identical to a standard insect screen, eliminating the need for unsightly iron burglar bars while maintaining natural airflow and unobstructed desert views.Smart Motorized Shades & Electric Roller Blinds: State-of-the-art automated roller, cellular, and blackout shades powered by whisper-quiet motors. Fully integrated with smart home ecosystems (Alexa, Google Assistant, Control4, and Crestron) or operated via handheld remotes and smartphone apps, providing effortless control for two-story foyers, high clerestory windows, and wide patio sliders.Zebra Shades (Dual Sheer Shades): Trending alternating bands of sheer and solid performance fabric that deliver continuous light diffusion, modern styling, and complete daytime privacy without requiring the shade to be raised.Horizontal & Vertical Blinds: Enduring 2” and 2.5” moisture-proof faux wood blinds, genuine basswood blinds, dent-resistant aluminum mini-blinds, and vertical track blinds engineered for sliding patio glass and commercial office windows.Patio Enclosure Screens & Exterior Drops: Heavy-duty outdoor mesh shades and retractable patio drops that transform uncovered backyards and balconies into shaded, bug-free outdoor living retreats.Recognized by the Community: The Meaning Behind "Best by Locals"Earning top placements across independent consumer review networks like Yelp, ServiceAgent, and local neighborhood polls reflects consistent customer satisfaction and verified client experiences:"Being named 'Best by Locals' and recognized as a top-rated service on Yelp and ServiceAgent is an enormous achievement for our entire team," said the management team at Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center. "When we opened our doors in 2014, our goal was to offer honest advice, factory-direct wholesale savings, and products specifically durable enough to withstand the blistering Mojave heat. Having homeowners throughout Summerlin and the Las Vegas Valley validate our work through their votes and five-star reviews is the highest honor we could ask for."Client reviews consistently highlight the business's punctual measuring appointments, transparent quotes with no hidden charges, polite installers, and spotless clean-up upon completion.Looking Ahead: Sustainable Living & Smart InnovationThe center continues to broaden its energy-saving selections, offering solar-powered exterior motors, sustainable honeycomb insulating fabrics, and intelligent sun-tracking automation that adjusts shade levels throughout the day to maximize energy conservation.Homeowners, interior decorators, and property managers are invited to explore displays at the central Valley View showroom or arrange a complimentary in-home design consultation 7 days a week.About Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings CenterEstablished in April 2014, Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center is Southern Nevada's leading source for custom plantation shutters, energy-saving exterior solar screens, stainless steel security screens, and automated shading systems. Centrally located at 3871 South Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103, the company proudly serves all Summerlin villages, Spring Valley, Henderson, Enterprise, North Las Vegas, and the Greater Las Vegas area.To view portfolio galleries, explore shade materials, or book a free in-home consultation, visit or call (702) 237-4401.NAP (Business & Media Contact Information):Business Name: Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings CenterPhysical Address: 3871 South Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103Phone Number: (702) 237-4401Website:

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Las Vegas Blinds, Solar Screens & Shutters Window Coverings Center Voted 'Best by Locals' News Provided By GMB ranking genius October 07, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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