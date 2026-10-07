UTAC Appoints Anis Tebib As Chief Commercial Officer

Anis Tebib, Chief Commercial Officer of UTAC

Tebib will remain on UTAC's Executive Committee and will assume broader responsibilities to support the Group's accelerating international development strategy.

- Anis Tebib, Chief Commercial Officer of UTAC

PARIS, FRANCE, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anis Tebib is appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of UTAC, effective October 1st, 2026. In this expanded role, Anis will continue to serve on UTAC's Executive Committee and will assume broader responsibilities to support the Group's accelerating international development strategy.

A longstanding member of the Executive Committee, Anis has played a pivotal role in shaping UTAC's strategic roadmap and driving its business development initiatives. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will retain oversight of the Group's Strategy, Business Development and Communication functions while taking on direct leadership of UTAC's operations in Japan and South Korea, two key markets in the Group's international growth strategy.

In addition, Anis will oversee the development and governance of future newly established UTAC entities in emerging markets, ensuring strategic alignment and supporting the successful execution of the Group's global expansion plans.

This appointment reflects UTAC's ambition to strengthen its position as a leading international partner for testing, validation and certification services. It also underscores the Group's commitment to extending its expertise beyond mobility into high-value strategic sectors, including aerospace and defense, where demand for advanced testing capabilities, regulatory compliance and technical excellence continues to grow.

Connor McCormack, UTAC CEO, declares: "Anis has been instrumental in shaping UTAC's transformation and international development over recent years. His strategic vision, commercial acumen and deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs make him uniquely positioned to support the next phase of our growth. As we continue to expand geographically and diversify into new industries, his leadership will be a key asset in delivering our long-term ambitions."

Anis Tebib adds: "I am honored to take on this new role at such an exciting time for UTAC. Our Group is entering a new chapter marked by strong international momentum, diversification into new strategic sectors and an unwavering commitment to supporting our customers through increasingly complex technological and regulatory challenges. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams worldwide to accelerate our growth and further strengthen UTAC's position as a trusted global partner."



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UTAC appoints Anis Tebib as Chief Commercial Officer News Provided By Influence associates October 07, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.