Paid Reselling Groups Cost About $35 A Month, And 82% Carry A Rating Of 4.8 Stars Or Higher, Study Of 51 Groups Finds

Median monthly price of paid reselling groups by type, October 2026.

82% of 51 rated reselling groups score 4.8 stars or higher on Whop.

Red flags counted across 51 paid reselling groups.

Ticket groups cost the most as new resale rules arrive in Washington, D.C. and California; study adds a buyer checklist for card, sneaker and ticket groups

- Karel Moreau, ResellerdiscordsTUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paid reselling groups, often called cook groups, are subscription communities that alert members to collectible-card drops, sneaker releases, retail clearance and concert ticket sales. They cost a median of about $35 a month, according to a study of 51 groups sold on Whop published today by Resellerdiscords. The study, based on public listings and 17,074 verified member reviews, finds that ratings bunch so tightly near five stars that they do little to separate one group from another.Key findings:- Price varies by type of group. Collectible-card and Pokémon groups had a median of 25 a month, sneaker and retail sourcing groups about 34, and ticket groups 77, in each listing's own currency (mostly US dollars, some euros and pounds).- Ratings rarely separate groups. 42 of 51 rated groups (82%) score 4.8 stars or higher on Whop, where only paying members can leave a review. The median rating was 4.91.- More than one in four advertise earnings. 15 of 51 groups (29%) promote income or profit figures in their listings, three guarantee results, and five state that all sales are final.- Price is a weak guide to quality. Pricier groups rated slightly higher in this category, a modest association that does not hold across the wider market of 304 paid communities the publisher tracks."Almost every group shows four point eight stars or more, so the star rating is the least useful thing on the page," said Karel Moreau, who led the study. "The one- and two-star reviews, the refund terms at checkout and a simple break-even sum tell a buyer far more."The study pairs the data with a buyer checklist: work out how much a group must save or earn a member each month before it pays for itself, read the lowest reviews first, check refund terms on the checkout page rather than in the community, match the group to the member's own country and retailers, disregard income screenshots, and start on a monthly plan rather than a yearly or lifetime one.For ticket groups, the rules are changing. Washington, D.C.'s RESALE Act, approved in July 2026 and in force from 1 January 2027, caps resale of concert and theatre tickets at 120% of face value including fees and requires anyone reselling more than 50 tickets a year to register and post a $25,000 bond. California's AB 1349, signed on 29 September 2026, bans speculative or "ghost" ticket listings. Massachusetts has proposed a 110% cap. The study summarises these changes for members of ticket groups; it is not legal advice.Resellerdiscords also ranks all 51 reselling Discords by member rating, review volume and listing terms, with each group's price and refund policy shown alongside. Creators who run a group themselves can compare what 13 platforms charge per sale on sister site Digital Seller Guide (digitalsellerguide), whose companion release on fees for a $10 digital product across 13 platform plans was issued on 5 October.The full study, including prices by type of group, the red flags counted and the ticket-rule summary, is available atMethod. Listings are the paid reselling communities live on Whop tracked by Resellerdiscords, captured from public pages in September 2026 and updated on 5 October 2026. Recurring prices were converted to a 30-day equivalent in the listing currency; ratings and review counts are as shown on Whop; group types were assigned from each listing's own description.Disclosure. Resellerdiscords is a Whop affiliate and may earn a commission when readers join a group through its links. Commission rates did not enter the analysis.About ResellerdiscordsResellerdiscords is an independent review site covering paid reselling and collectibles communities, with rankings based on member ratings, review volume and listing terms, and buyer guides on pricing and refunds. It is published alongside ecomdiscords, which covers e-commerce communities and publishes the same pricing research for that category at , and Digital Seller Guide (digitalsellerguide), a guide for creators who sell their own.

Karel Moreau

Resellerdiscords

+1 514-907-7709

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paid Reselling Groups Cost About $35 a Month, and 82% Carry a Rating of 4.8 Stars or Higher, Study of 51 Groups Finds News Provided By Agence Vesta Inc. October 07, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.