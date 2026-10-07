Sparkian Launches An AI Workspace, Giving Users Access To 70+ Leading Models In One Subscription

A new platform lets teams chat, research, and create with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and dozens of other AI models without losing context when switching AI.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkian announced its public launch of an AI workspace to replace the stack of separate AI subscriptions that individuals and teams have accumulated over the past few years. Available now at sparkian, Sparkian gives users access to more than 70 leading AI models, including OpenAI, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, Grok, Mistral, DeepSeek, Meta, Perplexity, and others inside a single workspace, under a single subscription.

Users routinely pay for and switch between multiple standalone AI tools to get the best model for a given task, losing context, files, and conversation history every time they do. Sparkian consolidates that into one workspace, where switching models mid-conversation keeps every file, message, and decision exactly where it was left.

"People shouldn't have to run five different subscriptions and rebuild context every time they switch tools just to use the right AI model for the job," said Chandan Kumar, Founder of Sparkian. "Sparkian gives them one workspace that adapts to the model, the task, and the team."

Sparkian at launch includes:

- 70+ AI models in one place - AI chat with leading models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Mistral, DeepSeek, Grok, Qwen, Kimi, Perplexity, and more.

- Side-by-side model comparison - send a single prompt to multiple models at once, compare the responses, and continue from whichever answer works best.

- Research with citations attached - pull in web and knowledge-base sources directly into an answer, with citations included for verification.

- In-context image generation - create image directly from the conversation that shaped it, without switching to a separate tool.

- Context-preserving model switching - change models mid-conversation while files, messages, and prior decisions stay in place.

- Team collaboration - share projects, outputs, and feedback with teammates under shared workspace access.

- Privacy by design - conversations and files are never used to train models, data is encrypted in transit, and workspace access is isolated and permissioned per team.

Sparkian replaces a typical stack of three or more separate AI subscriptions, commonly totaling $60 or more per month, with a single pool of monthly usage credits, called Sparks, that power AI chat, image generation, and workspace tools together. The platform is free to start, with no credit card required, and paid plans scale up usage, workspaces, and team seats as needs grow.

Looking ahead, Sparkian plans to expand beyond conversational AI with audio and video generation, the ability to delegate multi-step tasks to AI agents, and a native mobile app. This will move the platform from an AI chat tool toward a broader workspace for getting work done.

Sparkian is headquartered in London, UK, and succeeds Geekflare Chat, the AI chat product previously offered by parent company Geekflare, as the company's flagship AI workspace.

About Sparkian

Sparkian is an AI workspace that gives individuals and teams access to 70+ leading AI models in a single subscription. Built for chatting, comparing, researching, creating, and collaborating, Sparkian replaces scattered AI subscriptions with one workspace where context is never lost. Sparkian is available now at sparkian, with plans starting free.



Chandan Kumar

Sparkian

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Sparkian Launches an AI Workspace, Giving Users Access to 70+ Leading Models in One Subscription News Provided By Sparkian October 07, 2026, 11:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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