Galaxy Press Summer of Pop Culture Excitement

Galaxy Press attended pop culture events-San Diego Comic-Con, Dragon Con, and FanX Salt Lake-with continued, record-high demand for L. Ron Hubbard's works.

- Dan Farr, Founder & CEO FanX Salt LakeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Galaxy Press attended three of the largest science fiction and fantasy pop culture conventions of the summer, San Diego Comic-Con, Atlanta Dragon Con, and FanX Salt Lake, with record interest in our books.“Galaxy Press has attended San Diego Comic-Con and Atlanta Dragon Con since its creation in 2002 and, more recently, FanX Salt Lake,” stated John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press, publisher of the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the Writers of the Future series.Dan Farr, CEO of FanX Salt Lake, spoke about pop culture. He said,“'Popular Culture' or 'Pop Culture' refers to the traditions and material culture of a particular society. It refers to the culture of the people; it arises from the people vs. the culture as promoted by the state or governing class. It has mass accessibility. It has appeal.”Farr explained that the modern concept of a fan convention dates back to the late 1930s, with various gatherings of a few dozen science-fiction fans in Philadelphia and New York.Hardcore SF readers met at these underground affairs, mainly to discuss science fiction, which at that time consisted of pulp magazines.Fanatics - FANS - bloomed.Fanzines (fan + magazines) were created and distributed by those fans.And Fandom (fan - fanatic + dom - state or realm) as a community was here to stay.1939 saw the first World Science Fiction Convention, now known as Worldcon. Two hundred guests attended. Subsequent years saw hundreds of local and regional conventions spring up, celebrating science fiction and related genres, such as Boskone in Boston, Disclave in Washington, and Lunacon in New York.The authors of the Golden Age of Science Fiction attended these events as celebrities, guests, and keynote speakers. Attending masters of the genre such as L. Ron Hubbard and John W. Campbell at the 1948 Toronto Worldcon, the 11th Philcon in 1953 with Isaac Asimov as toastmaster, and in 1956 Arthur C. Clark, L. Sprague de Camp, and Harlan Ellison at the 14th World Science Fiction Convention.In the '60s, fan culture exploded as mainstream TV series and movies such as Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Lost in Space, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and Forbidden Planet hit the convention scene. And these pop culture conventions have continued to grow.“Simply put, it is what a lot of people like,” concluded Farr.Between the three conventions, Galaxy Press featured several of the Writers & Illustrators of the Future judges and winners on panels and signings at their booth, and included Contest judges Kevin J. Anderson (Dune prequel series), Echo Chernik (internationally award-winning illustrator), Bob Eggleton (multiple award-winning illustrator with 9 Hugo and 11 Chesley awards), Rebecca Moesta (Young Jedi Knights series), Larry Niven (“Ringworld”), Jody Lynn Nye (“Waking in Dreamland”), and S.M. Stirling (“The Winds of Fate”). Winners included Randyn C.J. Bartholomew (“Writers of the Future Volume 41”), Bruce Brenneise (award-winning illustrator), Nathan Deiwert (award-winning illustrator), Julie Frost (“Pack Dynamics”), David Hankins (“Death and the Taxman”), Mike Strickland (“Dracula, I'm Right Here”), Alex Gustafson (award-winning illustrator), Heather Ann Lee (award-winning illustrator), Barbara Lund (Doomsday Ship Series), Lauren McGuire (“Writers of the Future Volume 41”), Jennifer Mellen (award-winning illustrator), Brenda Posey (“Writers of the Future Volume 42”), Zach Poulter (“Writers of the Future Volume 42”), Jefferson Snow (“Writers of the Future Volume 41”), April Solomon (award-winning illustrator and fine artist), Eric James Stone (“Blood Light: An Anthology of Humorous Horror Stories”).Galaxy Press was established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, and publishes his complete fiction library, including the New York Times bestsellers“Battlefield Earth,”“Mission Earth,”“Fear,”“Final Blackout,” and“To the Stars.” The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors and artists selected by two panels of blue-ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press.For more information on Galaxy Press, visit .For more information on Writers & Illustrators of the Future, visit .

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Galaxy Press Summer of Pop Culture Excitement News Provided By Galaxy Press October 07, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional...



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