Make In India Booster: Ericsson Produces Over 15,000 Antennas As Local Manufacturing Ecosystem Deepens

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Telecom equipment maker Ericsson on Wednesday said it has crossed a major manufacturing milestone in India, producing more than 15,000 antennas and 25 million components through its local ecosystem since July 2025, with products now being exported to international markets.

The company said the achievement underscores India's growing role in Ericsson's global engineering, manufacturing and supply chain network as it expands local capabilities across sourcing, engineering, production and exports.

The milestone comes a little over a year after Ericsson launched its first export-ready antennas manufactured in India which is a major step in the company's efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing and position India as a key export hub.

"Producing more than 15,000 antennas in India is an important milestone and is a step in a much longer journey. We are building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem that combines local sourcing and manufacturing with Ericsson's global engineering capabilities," said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System.

He said growing demand for intelligent and programmable networks is increasing the importance of advanced antenna technologies in improving network performance and spectrum efficiency.

According to Ericsson, locally manufactured antennas are supporting customers both in India and overseas markets, while contributing to the development of a broader domestic ecosystem encompassing component suppliers, engineering capabilities and manufacturing partners.

The company said its antenna systems are designed to help telecom operators enhance network coverage and capacity, improve spectrum utilisation and reduce energy consumption as the industry transitions toward 5G Standalone, AI-driven operations and next-generation network architectures.

He added that Ericsson and its partners are developing the capabilities needed to support future high-performance, energy-efficient and AI-ready telecom networks.

Moreover, Ericsson said it will continue to strengthen its antenna ecosystem in India by expanding local engineering, manufacturing and export capabilities, while supporting telecom service providers in building next-generation networks.