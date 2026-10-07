Building Collapses In Delhi's Seemapuri, Many Feared Trapped

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) A portion of a multi-storied building collapsed in north Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, with many feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service has sent two fire vehicles to the spot.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said: "A multi storey building has collapsed in Seemapuri and rescue teams are working at the site."

Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads, it said.

"Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel," it added.

The incident comes a month after a multi-storey building, housing a paying guest accommodation, collapsed in the national capital's Satya Niketan area, claiming seven lives, including that of five students.

Following the tragedy, the Supreme Court had directed authorities across the country to file affidavits on the steps taken to comply with its earlier directions on unauthorised constructions.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan accepted the suggestion of amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha to require authorities to place before the apex court reports on the action taken in terms of its earlier orders.

The Justice Amanullah-led Bench was informed that the Delhi High Court, while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the Satya Niketan incident, had on September 7 directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit a report and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 25.

The amicus curiae submitted that the High Court proceedings could continue, while the authorities should also submit a report before the Supreme Court covering the issues raised in the present proceedings.

The amicus further submitted that inspections had already been conducted in Delhi and Lucknow in the areas covered by the Supreme Court's earlier directions -- Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Saket, and Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, and Aliganj in Lucknow.

The top court was also told that the issues arising from the Satya Niketan collapse were already covered by the action being undertaken and reports to be submitted by the authorities in the present proceedings.

Accepting the suggestion, the bench said it would, "for the present, do not disturb the position of the case before the High Court", which will continue.

"The High Court is requested to monitor the (PIL) case at short intervals," the apex court said.