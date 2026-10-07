A Golden Chapter In Indian Democracy: Acharya Pramod Krishnam On PM Modi's 25 Years In Office

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Wednesday made effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over two decades of public service, while underlining his remarkable leadership which, he said, brought significant domestic transformation and pushed the country to greater heights, attaining global identity and worldwide recognition.

The Peethadhishwar of Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, speaking to IANS, congratulated the Prime Minister on completing 25 years in public office and said that his public life represents a new and glorious chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

"We did not see Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, though we have read and heard about him. We did see Indira Gandhi. But these 25 years of Narendra Modi's life represent a new chapter in the history of Indian democracy," Pramod Krishnam remarked.

Drawing a parallel between two eras, from pre-2014 to post-2014, he said that earlier the country was compared with nations like Pakistan but today, its enhanced global stature has brought it at par with countries like China, Russia and the United States.

Counting the contribution towards uplifting of India's civilizational ethos, he said that the Sanatan culture has gained global attention during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, stating that religious centres like Rameswaram, Somnath and Kedarnath are drawing pilgrims from across the world while events like Kumbh and Mahakumbh have put them in global spotlight.

He also took potshots at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress sit-in, inside the Akashvani (All India Radio) premises, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has become an expert at staging sit-ins. He should keep practising this until 2047."

"If anyone is responsible for the decline of the Congress party, it is Rahul Gandhi," he mockingly said.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the 25-year milestone, he also wished the Prime Minister a healthy and long life, hoping that his contributions and service to the country remain unbroken and uninterrupted.