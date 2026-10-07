Revised SOP For Using Proof Ranges, Field Firing Ranges, Test Facilities Approved For Indian Defence Industry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for the utilisation of the Ministry's Proof Ranges, Field Firing Ranges and Test Facilities by the domestic defence industry.

According to an official statement, the revised SOP provides a detailed and simplified procedure for allotment and utilisation of MoD proof ranges and laboratory testing facilities, along with requisite formats.

“The revised SOP aims to provide simpler, transparent and industry-friendly access to proof ranges, field firing ranges and test facilities. It incorporates various Government initiatives aimed at facilitating indigenisation, innovation and defence exports, besides providing proof and test support to developmental projects undertaken by the Indian defence industry,” said the ministry.

Amonf the key features, proof/testing charges have been waived for iDEX, TDF, Make and other developmental projects of the Ministry of Defence, to promote 'Atmanirbharta in Defence'.

Moreover, the SOP lists the Proof Ranges, Field Firing Ranges and Laboratory Test Facilities available with DRDO, Government Quality Assurance agencies and the three Services for utilisation by the Indian defence industry.

“The procedure for calculation and payment of proof/testing charges, wherever applicable, has been incorporated in the SOP, thereby simplifying the documentation and process for industry. The provision for Arbitration in the existing SOP has been replaced with a simpler and industry-friendly Conciliation Agreement Clause, to facilitate Ease of Doing Business through faster resolution of issues faced by the indigenous defence industry,” informed the ministry.

Notably, a three-day slot per quarter has been reserved at Proof Ranges for proof firing of developmental projects sponsored by the government, including iDEX, TDF, Make and other developmental projects of the Ministry of Defence, as well as developmental projects undertaken under the own initiative of the indigenous defence industry.