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Syria Detains ISIS Commander Behind Deadly Homs Mosque Bombing
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have arrested a senior Daesh/ISIS operative accused of orchestrating attacks in Homs, including last year's deadly bombing of a mosque in the city, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.
The General Intelligence Service, working with the Internal Security Command in the Damascus countryside, detained Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, in a security operation in the town of Hujaira, the ministry said in a statement.
Preliminary security information and ongoing investigations indicate that Birouni served as the top military commander of the group's self-proclaimed "Homs Province," according to the ministry.
The statement said he was responsible for planning and overseeing multiple attacks in Homs, including preparing and deploying explosive devices and carrying out sectarian attacks.
Authorities also hold him responsible for the December 2025 bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Homs' Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood. The Health Ministry said at the time that the blast, caused by an explosive device that detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers, killed eight people and injured 18.
The arrest follows a sustained push by authorities since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, to restore security and establish state control over weapons. Those efforts include pursuing wanted individuals and conducting security campaigns against armed groups across the country.
Syria continues to face challenges in stabilizing security and preventing attacks on civilians and security personnel.
The General Intelligence Service, working with the Internal Security Command in the Damascus countryside, detained Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, in a security operation in the town of Hujaira, the ministry said in a statement.
Preliminary security information and ongoing investigations indicate that Birouni served as the top military commander of the group's self-proclaimed "Homs Province," according to the ministry.
The statement said he was responsible for planning and overseeing multiple attacks in Homs, including preparing and deploying explosive devices and carrying out sectarian attacks.
Authorities also hold him responsible for the December 2025 bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Homs' Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood. The Health Ministry said at the time that the blast, caused by an explosive device that detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers, killed eight people and injured 18.
The arrest follows a sustained push by authorities since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, to restore security and establish state control over weapons. Those efforts include pursuing wanted individuals and conducting security campaigns against armed groups across the country.
Syria continues to face challenges in stabilizing security and preventing attacks on civilians and security personnel.
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