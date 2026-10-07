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Marcos, Nawrocki Seal Legal Pact in Historic Poland-Philippines Visit
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Polish President Karol Nawrocki agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation on defense, trade and technology, and signed a criminal legal assistance agreement during the first official visit to the Philippines by a Polish head of state.
In their bilateral meeting in Manila, the two leaders reviewed existing and prospective cooperation in defense and security, trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, ICT, energy, legal affairs and people-to-people ties, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office said.
Defense featured prominently. Marcos said the two sides "welcomed in particular the steady progress in Philippines-Poland defense cooperation," which includes Manila's acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk combat utility helicopters. He added that both countries intend to build on the work of the inaugural Philippines-Poland Joint Defense Cooperation Committee through joint training and educational programs.
On agriculture, the two sides pledged to keep strengthening cooperation, with a focus on trade, market access, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and agricultural research and education. They also welcomed expanded collaboration in science, technology and innovation, including space technologies.
The two governments also signed an Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters on Tuesday.
Nawrocki and Marcos also addressed regional and international concerns, among them challenges in the South China Sea and security developments in Ukraine and Europe. They reiterated their shared commitment to "upholding the rule of law in international relations and the peaceful resolution of conflicts."
The leaders also explored ways to strengthen ties between ASEAN, which the Philippines currently chairs, and Poland.
Poland has taken part as an observer in the Balikatan exercises, the annual military drills between the United States and the Philippines, since 2025.
In their bilateral meeting in Manila, the two leaders reviewed existing and prospective cooperation in defense and security, trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, ICT, energy, legal affairs and people-to-people ties, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office said.
Defense featured prominently. Marcos said the two sides "welcomed in particular the steady progress in Philippines-Poland defense cooperation," which includes Manila's acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk combat utility helicopters. He added that both countries intend to build on the work of the inaugural Philippines-Poland Joint Defense Cooperation Committee through joint training and educational programs.
On agriculture, the two sides pledged to keep strengthening cooperation, with a focus on trade, market access, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and agricultural research and education. They also welcomed expanded collaboration in science, technology and innovation, including space technologies.
The two governments also signed an Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters on Tuesday.
Nawrocki and Marcos also addressed regional and international concerns, among them challenges in the South China Sea and security developments in Ukraine and Europe. They reiterated their shared commitment to "upholding the rule of law in international relations and the peaceful resolution of conflicts."
The leaders also explored ways to strengthen ties between ASEAN, which the Philippines currently chairs, and Poland.
Poland has taken part as an observer in the Balikatan exercises, the annual military drills between the United States and the Philippines, since 2025.
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