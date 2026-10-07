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WHO Rejects Travel Bans as Ebola Death Hits Kenya, Spans 3 Nations
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday urged governments not to restrict travel or trade with Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, after an Ebola patient died in Kenya.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed on the US social media platform X that Kenya had recorded an imported Ebola case caused by the Bundibugyo virus. The patient was a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the DRC.
The man fell ill in the DRC and was treated at several hospitals there before traveling to Nairobi by way of Kampala, Uganda. He died in Nairobi on Monday, Tedros said.
WHO is assisting the governments of all three countries with contact tracing, surveillance, screening and other measures designed to identify potential cases and stop further spread, according to Tedros.
"WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information. We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic," he said.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed on the US social media platform X that Kenya had recorded an imported Ebola case caused by the Bundibugyo virus. The patient was a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the DRC.
The man fell ill in the DRC and was treated at several hospitals there before traveling to Nairobi by way of Kampala, Uganda. He died in Nairobi on Monday, Tedros said.
WHO is assisting the governments of all three countries with contact tracing, surveillance, screening and other measures designed to identify potential cases and stop further spread, according to Tedros.
"WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information. We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic," he said.
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