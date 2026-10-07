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Houthi Shelling Kills Over 6 Civilians in Taiz as Yemen Fighting Surges
(MENAFN) Houthi shelling of residential villages in southwestern Yemen killed at least six civilians and wounded four more on Tuesday, among them women and children, as fighting across Taiz province sharply intensified, a state-run news agency said.
Citing local sources, the news agency reported that one woman died and four civilians were wounded, including a child and two women, when shells hit the villages of Al-Doum, Hujrah and Al-Manawid in the Bani Yusuf area of Al-Mawasit district.
In neighboring Al-Misrakh district, a Houthi mortar round struck a family home in the village of Al-Sarm. The blast killed a man, his wife and their daughter, along with his son's wife and her children, the sources said.
Local sources also reported civilian casualties from sustained Houthi shelling of villages in the Quds area, where fighting continues, but gave no separate toll. They said Houthi forces have encircled several villages there, blocking residents and wounded civilians from leaving to get medical care.
The Houthis have not commented on the report.
The deaths come amid a steep escalation across Taiz. On Monday, Presidential Leadership Council Chair Rashad al-Alimi announced Operation Dawn of Yemen, a campaign aimed at restoring state institutions, retaking Sanaa and ending Houthi control. The same day, government forces said they had recaptured the strategic city of Mokha and the Bab el-Mandeb area in the southwest.
Government forces and their allies hold the interim capital Aden, the eastern provinces of Al-Mahra and Hadramout, and the southern provinces of Shabwa and Abyan. They also control most of Lahj, Taiz and Al-Dhale in the southwest, along with parts of Marib in central Yemen and of Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Saada in the north.
The violence is part of an offensive that began in July, the widest-ranging since a relative lull followed the UN-brokered truce that took effect in 2022. Fighting escalated in September, when the Houthis seized key areas of Al Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including Mokha, then pushed as far as Mayun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis took the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Citing local sources, the news agency reported that one woman died and four civilians were wounded, including a child and two women, when shells hit the villages of Al-Doum, Hujrah and Al-Manawid in the Bani Yusuf area of Al-Mawasit district.
In neighboring Al-Misrakh district, a Houthi mortar round struck a family home in the village of Al-Sarm. The blast killed a man, his wife and their daughter, along with his son's wife and her children, the sources said.
Local sources also reported civilian casualties from sustained Houthi shelling of villages in the Quds area, where fighting continues, but gave no separate toll. They said Houthi forces have encircled several villages there, blocking residents and wounded civilians from leaving to get medical care.
The Houthis have not commented on the report.
The deaths come amid a steep escalation across Taiz. On Monday, Presidential Leadership Council Chair Rashad al-Alimi announced Operation Dawn of Yemen, a campaign aimed at restoring state institutions, retaking Sanaa and ending Houthi control. The same day, government forces said they had recaptured the strategic city of Mokha and the Bab el-Mandeb area in the southwest.
Government forces and their allies hold the interim capital Aden, the eastern provinces of Al-Mahra and Hadramout, and the southern provinces of Shabwa and Abyan. They also control most of Lahj, Taiz and Al-Dhale in the southwest, along with parts of Marib in central Yemen and of Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Saada in the north.
The violence is part of an offensive that began in July, the widest-ranging since a relative lull followed the UN-brokered truce that took effect in 2022. Fighting escalated in September, when the Houthis seized key areas of Al Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including Mokha, then pushed as far as Mayun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis took the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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