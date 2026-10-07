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Tanker Ablaze Off Sochi After Drone-Boat Strike; 23 Crew Safe
(MENAFN) Uncrewed boats struck a Liberia-flagged oil tanker in the Black Sea off the Russian resort city of Sochi, a state-run news agency reported.
All 23 crew members, who are Indian nationals, were evacuated, and preliminary information indicates no injuries, Russia's Transport Ministry said. The ministry added that oil is burning openly on the sea after the attack on the Aframax Rio.
Authorities have taken precautions along the coast. Dmitry Plishkin, head of the Sirius federal territory administration, said beaches in Sirius were closed because of the fire, and that water and air quality are under continuous monitoring.
Air readings so far are reassuring, he said:
"According to atmospheric air quality monitoring data, pollutant concentrations in the Sirius Federal Territory remain many times lower than the maximum permissible concentrations and pose no threat to health," Plishkin said.
All 23 crew members, who are Indian nationals, were evacuated, and preliminary information indicates no injuries, Russia's Transport Ministry said. The ministry added that oil is burning openly on the sea after the attack on the Aframax Rio.
Authorities have taken precautions along the coast. Dmitry Plishkin, head of the Sirius federal territory administration, said beaches in Sirius were closed because of the fire, and that water and air quality are under continuous monitoring.
Air readings so far are reassuring, he said:
"According to atmospheric air quality monitoring data, pollutant concentrations in the Sirius Federal Territory remain many times lower than the maximum permissible concentrations and pose no threat to health," Plishkin said.
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