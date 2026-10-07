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Trump Slams Fox News Over Interviews with Political Opponents
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized Fox News over its decision to feature Democratic and independent candidates, arguing that the network is giving attention to political figures who oppose Republicans.
Trump specifically pointed to interviews involving Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn, saying the network was providing them with favorable exposure.
“FoxNews is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA,” Trump wrote in posts on his Truth Social platform, while accusing the network of having “totally lost their way.”
He also challenged the decision to air an extended interview with Osborn, who is running against Republican Senator Pete Ricketts in Nebraska.
“The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime,” he said. “It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!”
Trump specifically pointed to interviews involving Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn, saying the network was providing them with favorable exposure.
“FoxNews is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA,” Trump wrote in posts on his Truth Social platform, while accusing the network of having “totally lost their way.”
He also challenged the decision to air an extended interview with Osborn, who is running against Republican Senator Pete Ricketts in Nebraska.
“The ‘other side’ doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime,” he said. “It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!”
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