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Sisi Begins Asia Tour in South Korea; Malaysia, Indonesia Next
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi opened a tour of Asia on Tuesday with a state visit to South Korea, with stops in Malaysia and Indonesia also on his itinerary.
Sisi landed at Seoul Air Base at the start of the visit, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. Earlier, the presidency described the trip as “the beginning of an Asian tour that also includes Malaysia and Indonesia.”
In Seoul, Sisi is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He is also due to join a roundtable with the heads and representatives of major South Korean companies, the presidency said.
The length of the tour has not been announced.
The trip follows Sisi's last Asian tour in 2023, which took him to India, Azerbaijan and Armenia. His most recent visit to South Korea was in 2016, and his last trip to Indonesia was in 2015.
The stop in Malaysia will be his first since he took office as president in 2014, according to a media review.
Sisi landed at Seoul Air Base at the start of the visit, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. Earlier, the presidency described the trip as “the beginning of an Asian tour that also includes Malaysia and Indonesia.”
In Seoul, Sisi is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He is also due to join a roundtable with the heads and representatives of major South Korean companies, the presidency said.
The length of the tour has not been announced.
The trip follows Sisi's last Asian tour in 2023, which took him to India, Azerbaijan and Armenia. His most recent visit to South Korea was in 2016, and his last trip to Indonesia was in 2015.
The stop in Malaysia will be his first since he took office as president in 2014, according to a media review.
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