Presidents Mirziyoyev, Putin Discuss Strengthening Uzbekistan-Russia Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of bilateral relations and upcoming bilateral events during a phone call on Oct. 7.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Putin on the occasion of his birthday and conveyed his wishes for Putin's good health, well-being and success, as well as prosperity for the Russian people, according to Uzbekistan's presidential press service.

The Uzbek president also highlighted Putin's role in the development of modern Russia and his personal contribution to strengthening Uzbekistan-Russia relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

The sides noted the continued development of cooperation across a range of areas, including trade, industry and energy.

“Dynamic development of interaction in all areas was noted with satisfaction,” the presidential press service said.

Moreover, the sides highlighted sustained growth in bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between major companies in industry, energy and other priority sectors.

Mirziyoyev and Putin gave a positive assessment of the results of the latest meeting of the Uzbekistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and the Third Council of Regions, both held in Fergana ahead of the phone call.

The two countries are also continuing cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The Russian Arts Festival“World of Arts” was recently held in Uzbekistan, while the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan are currently taking place in Moscow.

During the call, the presidents also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

The conversation followed a series of high-level Uzbekistan-Russia meetings in Fergana focused on expanding economic, regional and intergovernmental cooperation.