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Russia Remains Vigilant as Lavrov Monitors NATO Military Preparations
(MENAFN) Russia is closely following statements from NATO regarding preparations for a possible confrontation with Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday, stressing that the country continues to remain on alert.
“So, we hear what is being said, but, as the saying goes, we keep our guard up,” Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow following discussions with Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.
According to Lavrov, Moscow remains committed to carrying out the goals outlined by President Vladimir Putin in relation to the war in Ukraine, including efforts to address what Russia considers security threats originating from Western neighboring countries.
He also pointed to recent tensions surrounding Kaliningrad, noting that Putin had clearly warned that any assault targeting the semi-exclave or any other Russian territory would trigger a response.
“When we issued a very clear statement in response to threats from Baltic and other NATO members—who have gotten out of hand—to attack the Kaliningrad region, we were immediately assured by both NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the US Permanent Representative to NATO (Matthew) Whitaker that the bloc has no plans to attack Russia—nor could it—and that NATO is, after all, a defensive alliance,” he said.
Turning to Afghanistan, Lavrov expressed regret that participants in the latest Moscow Format consultations were unable to agree on a final document amid tensions between Kabul and Afghanistan.
“So, we hear what is being said, but, as the saying goes, we keep our guard up,” Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow following discussions with Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.
According to Lavrov, Moscow remains committed to carrying out the goals outlined by President Vladimir Putin in relation to the war in Ukraine, including efforts to address what Russia considers security threats originating from Western neighboring countries.
He also pointed to recent tensions surrounding Kaliningrad, noting that Putin had clearly warned that any assault targeting the semi-exclave or any other Russian territory would trigger a response.
“When we issued a very clear statement in response to threats from Baltic and other NATO members—who have gotten out of hand—to attack the Kaliningrad region, we were immediately assured by both NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the US Permanent Representative to NATO (Matthew) Whitaker that the bloc has no plans to attack Russia—nor could it—and that NATO is, after all, a defensive alliance,” he said.
Turning to Afghanistan, Lavrov expressed regret that participants in the latest Moscow Format consultations were unable to agree on a final document amid tensions between Kabul and Afghanistan.
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