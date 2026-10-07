Global Precision Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI, Genomics, And Targeted Therapies Drive 11.10% CAGR Toward USD 468.56 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Genomics, AI pathology, companion diagnostics and pharma-tech partnerships are accelerating targeted therapies, led by oncology, hospitals and North America

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Medicine Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision medicine market was valued at USD 163.54 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2035, reaching USD 468.56 Billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for personalised treatments, advancements in sequencing technologies, wider use of biomarker testing, and the integration of artificial intelligence across drug discovery, diagnostics, and clinical care.

Precision Medicine Market Growth Drivers

Rapid progress in genomic technologies, particularly next-generation sequencing (NGS), is improving the identification of genetic mutations and accelerating the development of targeted therapies. Greater affordability and accessibility have expanded genomic testing across oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological conditions, and rare genetic disorders. Government-backed research programmes, private investment, and growing pharmaceutical interest are also strengthening the global precision medicine market outlook.

Clinical research remains a major growth catalyst. In October 2024, a clinical trial was launched to evaluate precision treatments for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The study uses genetic testing and advanced biomarker assays to identify cancer-specific changes and guide treatment selection. Such trials are expected to increase the availability of targeted therapies, improve clinical outcomes, and advance personalised oncology.

Data-sharing initiatives are further supporting precision medicine development. In November 2024, a collaboration platform was introduced to advance personalised treatment research for lupus. The platform provides access to patient data, biospecimens, and molecular insights while connecting patients with educational resources and research opportunities. By expanding access to high-quality clinical and molecular information, these programmes can accelerate therapeutic innovation and strengthen patient engagement.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Diagnostics Transform the Market

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in pathology, biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and drug development. In October 2024, AI-driven pathology company Aignostics secured USD 34 million in Series B financing to expand products for biopharmaceutical clients. The company also plans to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to enhance pathology capabilities supporting precision medicine. Increasing investment in AI models is expected to improve diagnostic efficiency and shorten development timelines for personalised therapies.

New diagnostic infrastructure is also strengthening the precision oncology landscape. In July 2024, Danaher Corporation launched two CLIA and CAP-certified laboratories focused on Companion Diagnostics (CDx) and Complementary Diagnostics (CoDx). These facilities are designed to support biomarker identification and accelerate the development of targeted cancer treatments. Faster diagnostic development could streamline regulatory and commercial pathways for precision therapies.

Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and technology companies are another prominent precision medicine market trend. Partnerships involving genomic data analysis, wearable devices, digital health platforms, and patient monitoring systems are helping companies combine therapeutic expertise with advanced data capabilities. These alliances are expected to address unmet medical needs and support broader adoption of precision healthcare solutions.

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation

The precision medicine market is analysed by type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.

Leading Market Segments

Personalised medicine is expected to account for a considerable market share, supported by the adoption of NGS, companion diagnostics, genetic profiling, and biomarker-based treatment selection. Increasing rates of cancer and cardiovascular disease, combined with research funding and government precision healthcare initiatives, are likely to sustain segment growth through 2035.

Oncology is anticipated to remain a leading therapeutic area due to the global cancer burden and continuing advances in cancer genomics. Targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and cancer-specific diagnostics are improving treatment selection while reducing unnecessary exposure to ineffective interventions. Expanding clinical trial activity and collaboration between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies will further reinforce oncology's market position.

Hospitals and clinics are projected to hold a major share by end user. Investment in NGS, biomarker testing, advanced pathology, and clinical decision-making technologies enables hospitals to incorporate personalised treatment protocols into routine care. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and research institutions also position hospitals as important locations for clinical trials and precision medicine implementation.

Regional Precision Medicine Market Outlook

North America is expected to retain a significant market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of NGS, substantial research investment, and strong adoption of biomarker-based treatments. The United States remains a major centre for cancer genomics, clinical research, and collaboration between pharmaceutical and technology companies.

Europe is also positioned for continued growth, supported by funding for genomic research and rising demand for targeted therapies. Germany and the UK are promoting innovation through public-private partnerships, research initiatives, and regulatory support. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa offer additional long-term opportunities as healthcare systems expand access to molecular diagnostics and personalised therapies.

Leading Precision Medicine Companies

Major participants in the global precision medicine market include Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca Plc, GE Healthcare, Amgen Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Novartis AG maintains a strong presence in oncology, neuroscience, immunology, CAR-T cell therapy, and gene therapies. Pfizer, Inc. advances targeted treatments across oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and immunology through genomics and biomarker research. Biogen Inc. applies genetic and biomarker-based approaches to neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. integrates genomic technologies and biomarkers across oncology, immunology, and infectious disease programmes.

Competition will continue to be shaped by patent activity, clinical trials, funding, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and investment in data-driven healthcare platforms. As sequencing, AI, diagnostics, and targeted drug development converge, the precision medicine market is positioned for sustained growth and broader clinical adoption throughout 2026-2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Precision Medicine Market Overview

3.1 Global Precision Medicine Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Precision Medicine Market Landscape*

5.1 Global Precision Medicine Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Precision Medicine Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Type

5.2.2 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6 Global Precision Medicine Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Precision Medicine Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035) by Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Diagnostics

7.1.2.1 DTC Testing

7.1.2.2 Genetic Testing

7.1.2.3 Others

7.1.3 Therapeutics

7.1.3.1 Medical Devices

7.1.3.2 Drugs

7.1.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.1.3.2.2 Inhibitor Drugs

7.1.3.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapies

7.1.3.2.4 Antiviral & Anti-Retroviral Drugs

7.1.3.2.5 Others

7.1.4 Healthcare IT

7.1.5 Alternative Medicine

7.2 Global Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.3 Neurology

7.2.4 Hematology

7.2.5 Respiratory

7.2.6 Immunology

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Global Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.3.3 Clinical Laboratories

7.3.4 Research and Academic Institutes

7.3.5 Homecare Settings

7.3.6 Others

7.4 Global Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035) by Region

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 North America

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.5 Latin America

7.4.6 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Standard Regional Analysis Framework

7.5.1 Analysis by Type

7.5.2 Analysis by Therapeutic Areas

7.5.3 Analysis by End User

7.5.4 Analysis by Country

8 North America Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Regional Market Overview

8.2 Country-level Market Size Analysis by Type

8.2.1 United States of America

8.2.2 Canada

9 Europe Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Regional Market Overview

9.2 Country-level Market Size Analysis by Type

9.2.1 United Kingdom

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Regional Market Overview

10.2 Country-level Market Size Analysis by Type

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 ASEAN

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.6 Others

11 Latin America Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Regional Market Overview

11.2 Country-level Market Size Analysis by Type

11.2.1 Brazil

11.2.2 Argentina

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Regional Market Overview

12.2 Country-level Market Size Analysis by Type

12.2.1 Saudi Arabia

12.2.2 United Arab Emirates

12.2.3 Nigeria

12.2.4 South Africa

12.2.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Product of Patent

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players

15 Clinical Trials Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Trial Registration Year

15.2 Analysis by Trial Status

15.3 Analysis by Trial Phase

15.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

15.5 Analysis by Geography

16 Funding and Investment Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

16.2 Analysis by Product of Funding

16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

16.6 Analysis by Geography

17 Strategic Initiatives

17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

17.2 Analysis by Product of Initiatives

17.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

17.4 Analysis by Leading Players

17.5 Analysis by Geography

18 Supplier Landscape

18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

18.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

18.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

18.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

18.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

18.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

18.2 Standard Company Profile Coverage

18.2.1 Financial Analysis

18.2.2 Product Portfolio

18.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.2.4 Company News and Development

18.2.5 Certifications

18.3 Company Profiles

18.3.1 Novartis AG

18.3.2 Pfizer, Inc.

18.3.3 Biogen Inc.

18.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

18.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

18.3.6 AstraZeneca Plc

18.3.7 GE Healthcare

18.3.8 Bristol Myers Squibb

18.3.9 Amgen Inc.

18.3.10 Illumina, Inc.

19 Global Precision Medicine Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19.1 Overview

19.2 Potential Distributors

19.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

20 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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