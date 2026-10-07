Gene Expression Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Driven Genomics Unlocks 10.40% CAGR And A USD 39.48 Billion Global Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Expression Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gene expression market was valued at USD 14.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.48 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2026-2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for precision medicine, expanding genomics research, and the adoption of advanced gene expression technologies across clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic settings.
Continued progress in RNA sequencing, transcriptomics, biomarker discovery, and molecular diagnostics is improving the speed, accuracy, and scalability of gene expression analysis. These capabilities are supporting personalized therapy development, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and drug development. Rising investment in biotechnology infrastructure and genomic analysis platforms is also strengthening the long-term gene expression market outlook.
Key Gene Expression Market Insights
- Market size in 2025: USD 14.68 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 39.48 Billion Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 10.40% Consumables represented more than 48% of the market during the historical period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies generated over 35% of historical revenue. North America accounted for more than 42% of the market during the historical period.
RNA Sequencing and Precision Medicine Drive Market Growth
Advancements in RNA sequencing are accelerating demand for efficient gene expression workflows. In October 2025, Plasmidsaurus introduced an ultrafast RNA sequencing service designed to reduce turnaround times while improving affordability and research accessibility. The service supports transcriptomics, qPCR validation, and differential expression studies, helping laboratories streamline complex genomic research.
Innovations of this kind are expected to increase the use of gene expression analysis in academic research, clinical development, and pharmaceutical applications. Greater access to scalable sequencing services could also support smaller laboratories and research organizations seeking to integrate advanced transcriptomic analysis into existing workflows.
AI-Driven Genomics Shapes Gene Expression Market Trends
Single-cell RNA-seq, AI-driven genomic analysis, and large-scale biological datasets are among the leading trends influencing market development. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied to process genomic information, identify gene activity patterns, and support biomarker and therapeutic target discovery.
In January 2026, Illumina introduced the Billion Cell Atlas, a dataset mapping gene activity across extensive cell populations. The initiative is expected to support research involving RNA sequencing, epigenomics, and microarray technologies. Broader access to high-volume cellular data may improve analytical scalability, advance precision medicine research, and accelerate the development of data-driven diagnostic and therapeutic applications.
Gene Expression Market Segmentation
The market is segmented by products and services into consumables, instruments, and services. Consumables held more than 48% of the historical market share due to recurring demand for reagents, kits, and related laboratory materials. Their essential role in gene expression profiling, transcriptomics, and clinical testing is expected to support continued segment leadership.
By technology, the market includes polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, DNA microarray, and other platforms. Key applications comprise disease diagnosis, drug discovery, drug development, and additional research uses. End users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, diagnostic and clinical laboratories, and other organizations.
Regional Gene Expression Market Outlook
The regional market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America led the historical market with a share exceeding 42%, supported by established research infrastructure, substantial genomics funding, and strong adoption of advanced sequencing technologies. The presence of major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences companies further reinforces regional activity in diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug development.
Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities as research investment expands and advanced genomic technologies become more accessible. Increasing clinical research, biotechnology development, and precision health initiatives are expected to support adoption across these regions during the forecast period.
Leading Companies in the Gene Expression Market
Illumina Inc. offers sequencing platforms, reagents, and gene expression solutions for research and clinical applications, with a strong presence in transcriptomics. Thermo Fisher Scientific provides PCR systems, reagents, sequencing technologies, and qPCR workflow solutions supporting molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.
Promega Corporation develops assays, reagents, RNA analysis tools, luciferase technologies, and instrumentation for gene regulation and cellular research. Revvity Inc. supplies detection systems, imaging platforms, and reagents used in biomarker discovery, epigenomics, translational research, and drug development.
Other prominent gene expression market participants include Agilent Technologies Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., PacBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Life Sciences, Takara Bio Inc., and QIAGEN. Competitive strategies across the market include product innovation, research partnerships, collaborations, funding initiatives, mergers, and acquisitions.
Market Report Coverage
The gene expression market report evaluates market size, growth forecasts, key technologies, applications, end users, regional performance, competitive positioning, patent activity, and funding trends. It also examines market drivers, emerging opportunities, operational challenges, unmet needs, and the strategic initiatives influencing competition. The analysis provides insight into how sequencing innovation, AI-driven genomics, precision medicine, and industry partnerships are shaping the global market through 2035.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Gene Expression Market Overview
3.1 Global Gene Expression Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global Gene Expression Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Global Gene Expression Market Landscape
4.1 Global Gene Expression: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Global Gene Expression: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Products and Services
4.2.2 Analysis by Technology
4.2.3 Analysis by Application
5 Global Gene Expression Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.4 Key Demand Indicators
5.5 Key Price Indicators
5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global Gene Expression Market Segmentation (2019-2035)
6.1 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
6.1.1 Market Overview
6.1.2 Consumables
6.1.3 Instruments
6.1.4 Services
6.2 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Technology
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing
6.2.4 DNA Microarray
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Disease Diagnosis
6.3.3 Drug Discovery
6.3.4 Drug Development
6.3.5 Others
6.4 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by End User
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
6.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes
6.4.4 Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories
6.4.5 Others
6.5 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Region
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 North America
6.5.3 Europe
6.5.4 Asia Pacific
6.5.5 Latin America
6.5.6 Middle East and Africa
7 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)
7.1 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
7.1.1 Market Overview
7.1.2 Consumables
7.1.3 Instruments
7.1.4 Services
7.2 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Disease Diagnosis
7.2.3 Drug Discovery
7.2.4 Drug Development
7.2.5 Others
7.3 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country
7.3.1 United States of America
7.3.2 Canada
8 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)
8.1 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
8.1.1 Market Overview
8.1.2 Consumables
8.1.3 Instruments
8.1.4 Services
8.2 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Disease Diagnosis
8.2.3 Drug Discovery
8.2.4 Drug Development
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Others
9 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)
9.1 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
9.1.1 Market Overview
9.1.2 Consumables
9.1.3 Instruments
9.1.4 Services
9.2 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
9.2.1 Market Overview
9.2.2 Disease Diagnosis
9.2.3 Drug Discovery
9.2.4 Drug Development
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 ASEAN
9.3.5 Australia
9.3.6 Others
10 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)
10.1 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
10.1.1 Market Overview
10.1.2 Consumables
10.1.3 Instruments
10.1.4 Services
10.2 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
10.2.1 Market Overview
10.2.2 Disease Diagnosis
10.2.3 Drug Discovery
10.2.4 Drug Development
10.2.5 Others
10.3 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Others
11 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)
11.1 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services
11.1.1 Market Overview
11.1.2 Consumables
11.1.3 Instruments
11.1.4 Services
11.2 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application
11.2.1 Market Overview
11.2.2 Disease Diagnosis
11.2.3 Drug Discovery
11.2.4 Drug Development
11.2.5 Others
11.3 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country
11.3.1 Saudi Arabia
11.3.2 United Arab Emirates
11.3.3 Nigeria
11.3.4 South Africa
11.3.5 Others
12 Regulatory Framework
12.1 Regulatory Overview
12.1.1 US FDA
12.1.2 EU EMA
12.1.3 India CDSCO
12.1.4 Japan PMDA
12.1.5 Others
13 Patent Analysis
13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
13.2 Analysis by Publication Year
13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
13.4 Analysis by Patent Age
13.5 CPC Analysis
13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
13.7 Analysis by Key Players
14 Grants Analysis
14.1 Analysis by Year
14.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded
14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
14.4 Analysis by Grant Application
14.5 Analysis by Funding Institute
14.6 Analysis by Department
14.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization
15 Funding and Investment Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
15.4 Analysis by Leading Players
15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
15.6 Analysis by Geography
16 Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis
16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
16.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership
16.3 Analysis by Leading Players
16.4 Analysis by Geography
17 Supplier Landscape
17.1 Illumina Inc.
17.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
17.3 Promega Corporation
17.4 Revvity Inc.
17.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
17.6 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.
17.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
17.8 PacBio
17.9 QIAGEN
17.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
17.11 Danaher Life Sciences
17.12 Takara Bio Inc.
17.13 Supplier Profile Analysis
17.13.1 Financial Analysis
17.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.13.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.13.5 Certifications
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