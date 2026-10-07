Gene Expression Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Driven Genomics Unlocks 10.40% CAGR And A USD 39.48 Billion Global Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precision medicine, RNA sequencing, single-cell analysis and AI-driven genomics fuel adoption, while recurring consumables demand and North American leadership shape opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gene Expression Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene expression market was valued at USD 14.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.48 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2026-2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for precision medicine, expanding genomics research, and the adoption of advanced gene expression technologies across clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic settings.

Continued progress in RNA sequencing, transcriptomics, biomarker discovery, and molecular diagnostics is improving the speed, accuracy, and scalability of gene expression analysis. These capabilities are supporting personalized therapy development, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and drug development. Rising investment in biotechnology infrastructure and genomic analysis platforms is also strengthening the long-term gene expression market outlook.

Key Gene Expression Market Insights



Market size in 2025: USD 14.68 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 39.48 Billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 10.40%

Consumables represented more than 48% of the market during the historical period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies generated over 35% of historical revenue. North America accounted for more than 42% of the market during the historical period.

RNA Sequencing and Precision Medicine Drive Market Growth

Advancements in RNA sequencing are accelerating demand for efficient gene expression workflows. In October 2025, Plasmidsaurus introduced an ultrafast RNA sequencing service designed to reduce turnaround times while improving affordability and research accessibility. The service supports transcriptomics, qPCR validation, and differential expression studies, helping laboratories streamline complex genomic research.

Innovations of this kind are expected to increase the use of gene expression analysis in academic research, clinical development, and pharmaceutical applications. Greater access to scalable sequencing services could also support smaller laboratories and research organizations seeking to integrate advanced transcriptomic analysis into existing workflows.

AI-Driven Genomics Shapes Gene Expression Market Trends

Single-cell RNA-seq, AI-driven genomic analysis, and large-scale biological datasets are among the leading trends influencing market development. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied to process genomic information, identify gene activity patterns, and support biomarker and therapeutic target discovery.

In January 2026, Illumina introduced the Billion Cell Atlas, a dataset mapping gene activity across extensive cell populations. The initiative is expected to support research involving RNA sequencing, epigenomics, and microarray technologies. Broader access to high-volume cellular data may improve analytical scalability, advance precision medicine research, and accelerate the development of data-driven diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Gene Expression Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by products and services into consumables, instruments, and services. Consumables held more than 48% of the historical market share due to recurring demand for reagents, kits, and related laboratory materials. Their essential role in gene expression profiling, transcriptomics, and clinical testing is expected to support continued segment leadership.

By technology, the market includes polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, DNA microarray, and other platforms. Key applications comprise disease diagnosis, drug discovery, drug development, and additional research uses. End users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, diagnostic and clinical laboratories, and other organizations.

Regional Gene Expression Market Outlook

The regional market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America led the historical market with a share exceeding 42%, supported by established research infrastructure, substantial genomics funding, and strong adoption of advanced sequencing technologies. The presence of major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences companies further reinforces regional activity in diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug development.

Europe and Asia Pacific also present significant growth opportunities as research investment expands and advanced genomic technologies become more accessible. Increasing clinical research, biotechnology development, and precision health initiatives are expected to support adoption across these regions during the forecast period.

Leading Companies in the Gene Expression Market

Illumina Inc. offers sequencing platforms, reagents, and gene expression solutions for research and clinical applications, with a strong presence in transcriptomics. Thermo Fisher Scientific provides PCR systems, reagents, sequencing technologies, and qPCR workflow solutions supporting molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.

Promega Corporation develops assays, reagents, RNA analysis tools, luciferase technologies, and instrumentation for gene regulation and cellular research. Revvity Inc. supplies detection systems, imaging platforms, and reagents used in biomarker discovery, epigenomics, translational research, and drug development.

Other prominent gene expression market participants include Agilent Technologies Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., PacBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Life Sciences, Takara Bio Inc., and QIAGEN. Competitive strategies across the market include product innovation, research partnerships, collaborations, funding initiatives, mergers, and acquisitions.

Market Report Coverage

The gene expression market report evaluates market size, growth forecasts, key technologies, applications, end users, regional performance, competitive positioning, patent activity, and funding trends. It also examines market drivers, emerging opportunities, operational challenges, unmet needs, and the strategic initiatives influencing competition. The analysis provides insight into how sequencing innovation, AI-driven genomics, precision medicine, and industry partnerships are shaping the global market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Gene Expression Market Overview

3.1 Global Gene Expression Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Gene Expression Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global Gene Expression Market Landscape

4.1 Global Gene Expression: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Gene Expression: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Products and Services

4.2.2 Analysis by Technology

4.2.3 Analysis by Application

5 Global Gene Expression Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Gene Expression Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

6.1 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.1.2 Consumables

6.1.3 Instruments

6.1.4 Services

6.2 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Technology

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing

6.2.4 DNA Microarray

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Disease Diagnosis

6.3.3 Drug Discovery

6.3.4 Drug Development

6.3.5 Others

6.4 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by End User

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes

6.4.4 Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Global Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Region

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 North America

6.5.3 Europe

6.5.4 Asia Pacific

6.5.5 Latin America

6.5.6 Middle East and Africa

7 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)

7.1 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Consumables

7.1.3 Instruments

7.1.4 Services

7.2 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Disease Diagnosis

7.2.3 Drug Discovery

7.2.4 Drug Development

7.2.5 Others

7.3 North America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country

7.3.1 United States of America

7.3.2 Canada

8 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Consumables

8.1.3 Instruments

8.1.4 Services

8.2 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Disease Diagnosis

8.2.3 Drug Discovery

8.2.4 Drug Development

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Europe Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Others

9 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Consumables

9.1.3 Instruments

9.1.4 Services

9.2 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Disease Diagnosis

9.2.3 Drug Discovery

9.2.4 Drug Development

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Asia Pacific Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 ASEAN

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.6 Others

10 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

10.1.1 Market Overview

10.1.2 Consumables

10.1.3 Instruments

10.1.4 Services

10.2 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

10.2.1 Market Overview

10.2.2 Disease Diagnosis

10.2.3 Drug Discovery

10.2.4 Drug Development

10.2.5 Others

10.3 Latin America Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Others

11 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Products and Services

11.1.1 Market Overview

11.1.2 Consumables

11.1.3 Instruments

11.1.4 Services

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Application

11.2.1 Market Overview

11.2.2 Disease Diagnosis

11.2.3 Drug Discovery

11.2.4 Drug Development

11.2.5 Others

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gene Expression Market (2019-2035) by Country

11.3.1 Saudi Arabia

11.3.2 United Arab Emirates

11.3.3 Nigeria

11.3.4 South Africa

11.3.5 Others

12 Regulatory Framework

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.1.1 US FDA

12.1.2 EU EMA

12.1.3 India CDSCO

12.1.4 Japan PMDA

12.1.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 CPC Analysis

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

13.7 Analysis by Key Players

14 Grants Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Year

14.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Grant Application

14.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

14.6 Analysis by Department

14.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

15 Funding and Investment Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography

16 Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

16.3 Analysis by Leading Players

16.4 Analysis by Geography

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Illumina Inc.

17.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

17.3 Promega Corporation

17.4 Revvity Inc.

17.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

17.6 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.

17.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

17.8 PacBio

17.9 QIAGEN

17.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

17.11 Danaher Life Sciences

17.12 Takara Bio Inc.

17.13 Supplier Profile Analysis

17.13.1 Financial Analysis

17.13.2 Product Portfolio

17.13.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.13.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.13.5 Certifications



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