Global Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2034 By Component, Surgery, Country, And Company AI Adoption Fuels A 9.13% CAGR To US$ 15.89 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Surgical Robots Market Report by Component, Area of Surgery, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Surgical Robots Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 7.24 billion in 2025 to US$ 15.89 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.13%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for minimally invasive surgery, advances in robotics technology, greater surgical precision, increased healthcare investment, and the modernization of hospital infrastructure.

Surgical robots are increasingly used across urology, gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, neurosurgery, laparoscopy, and other clinical specialties. These systems can help surgeons improve precision, visualization, control, and dexterity during complex procedures. Their adoption is also associated with smaller incisions, lower blood loss, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery.

Key Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers

Demand for minimally invasive procedures remains a major market catalyst. Patients and healthcare providers increasingly favor surgical approaches that reduce pain, recovery time, and post-operative complications. The growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, cancer, urological disorders, gynecological conditions, obesity-related complications, and other chronic illnesses is also increasing global surgical volumes. According to iData Research, approximately 900,000 surgeries are performed annually in the United States, with the total forecast to reach 1.3 million by 2029.

Technological innovation is strengthening the capabilities of robotic surgical systems. Developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-definition imaging, advanced navigation, data analytics, haptic feedback, and robotic control are helping surgeons perform increasingly sophisticated procedures. Research and development efforts are also supporting the introduction of more compact, efficient, and affordable platforms, making robotic surgery accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities.

Healthcare infrastructure investment provides another important growth opportunity. Governments and private healthcare organizations are allocating capital to hospital modernization, digital health systems, surgical equipment, and automation. Medical tourism and reimbursement support in selected markets are further encouraging hospitals to adopt advanced surgical technologies.

Recent product developments demonstrate continued industry innovation. In June 2024, Smith+Nephew unveiled CORIOGRAPH PreOperative Planning and Modeling Services for knee arthroplasty. In February 2024, CMR Surgical introduced vLimeLite, an integrated fluorescence imaging system designed to improve visualization through the use of Indocyanine Green.

Market Challenges

High acquisition and operating costs remain a significant barrier to surgical robot adoption. In addition to the initial system purchase, healthcare providers must account for installation, maintenance, staff training, specialized instruments, disposable accessories, and procedure preparation. These expenses can limit deployment among hospitals operating with restricted budgets and may increase treatment costs for patients.

The shortage of trained surgeons and support personnel also affects market expansion. Robotic-assisted surgery requires specialized education, practical experience, and ongoing instruction as systems and software evolve. Addressing this skills gap will require cooperation among hospitals, medical technology companies, academic institutions, and government agencies.

Component and Application Outlook

The Surgical Robots Market is segmented by component into surgical systems, accessories, and services. Surgical systems include integrated robotic platforms, surgeon control consoles, robotic arms, and high-definition 3D visualization technologies. The accessories segment includes instruments, imaging equipment, sensors, and disposable products that require regular replacement or upgrades, creating recurring demand as procedure volumes increase.

By area of surgery, the market covers gynecological surgery, cardiovascular procedures, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, urology, and other applications. Gynecological robotic surgery is gaining adoption for procedures such as hysterectomy, myomectomy, and endometriosis treatment. Cardiovascular systems support complex interventions including coronary artery bypass grafting and heart valve repair. Laparoscopy surgical robots are increasingly used in general, urological, and gastroenterological procedures requiring precision through small incisions.

Regional Surgical Robots Market Outlook

The United States holds a leading position due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial technology investment, favorable reimbursement environment, and strong presence of major manufacturers. In April 2024, Stryker acquired mfPHD, a specialist manufacturer of modular stainless steel wall systems for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

France is emerging as an important European market, supported by healthcare digitalization and adoption across gynecology, urology, and orthopedics. French company Quantum Surgical secured a €30 million European Investment Bank loan to support commercialization of its minimally invasive technology for abdominal and lung cancer treatment.

India is experiencing growth through higher healthcare investment, medical tourism, and demand for precision-based treatment. In December 2024, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization granted SS Innovations clearance for telesurgery and teleproctoring using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System.

Brazil is also advancing its robotic surgery capabilities, particularly among private hospitals and specialized healthcare institutions. In December 2024, MicroPort MedBot received marketing authorization from ANVISA for its Toumai Laparoscopic Surgical Robot.

Market Segmentation



Component: Surgical System, Accessory, Service

Area of Surgery: Gynecological Surgery, Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Urology, Other Areas of Surgery

North America: United States, Canada

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Competitive Landscape

The global Surgical Robots Market includes established medical technology companies and emerging robotics developers focused on product innovation, clinical expansion, strategic partnerships, and geographic growth. Company analysis covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, product portfolios, and revenue.



Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Renishaw PLC

Accuray Incorporated

Titan Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC Zimmer Biomet

Continued advances in robotic platforms, imaging, artificial intelligence, and surgical navigation are expected to broaden clinical applications through 2034. Although cost and training requirements remain key constraints, rising procedure volumes, infrastructure development, and demand for improved patient outcomes position the global Surgical Robots Market for sustained expansion.

Key Attributes

