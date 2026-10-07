Spain Hotel Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2034 Report Available Spanish Hotel Market Forecast To Reach US$ 165.00 Billion By 2034

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Hotel Market Report by Type, Business Model, Sales Channel, Age Group, Gender, Star Rating, Cities and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spain hotel market is projected to grow from US$ 116.53 Billion in 2025 to US$ 165.00 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.94% during 2026-2034. Rising international tourism, renewed business travel, luxury hotel development, digital booking adoption, and investment in sustainable hospitality are expected to support long-term market growth.

Spain remains one of the world's leading tourism destinations, supported by its cultural heritage, Mediterranean coastline, favorable climate, major events, and internationally connected cities. Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia, Palma, and Malaga continue to attract leisure, corporate, cruise, and event travelers. Demand is also increasing for high-end resorts, boutique properties, eco-friendly hotels, and digitally enabled accommodation.

International Tourism Supports Hotel Demand

Spain recorded 5,286,397 international tourist arrivals in December 2025, representing annual growth of 0.4%. Accumulated arrivals reached 96,770,515, an increase of 3.2%. The United Kingdom remained the largest source market, with 19,068,319 accumulated arrivals, followed by France with 12,796,815 and Germany with 12,016,418.

Portugal delivered the strongest accumulated growth among the listed European source markets at 13.0%, while Ireland increased by 10.1%. Switzerland reported a 31.8% rise in monthly arrivals during December. The United States contributed 4,451,770 accumulated visitors, up 4.3%, while arrivals from the rest of the world reached 5,825,043, an increase of 3.7%.

Tourism contributed 15.6% of Spain's GDP in 2024, equivalent to €248.7 billion and an annual increase of 7.9%. The sector supported approximately 3 million jobs, or 14% of national employment. International visitor expenditure reached €107.1 billion, rising 10.9% year-on-year, while domestic tourism spending increased by 2.2% to €82.9 billion. Leisure travel represented 88.3% of expenditure, compared with 11.7% for business tourism.

Hotel Openings and Development Pipeline

Major hospitality groups are expanding their Spanish portfolios across luxury, lifestyle, mid-end, and budget categories. Moxy Barcelona opened in October 2024 with more than 400 guestrooms, becoming the first Moxy-branded property in Spain managed by Marriott. El Autor Hotel Madrid also opened in 2024, strengthening the capital's luxury accommodation portfolio.

IHG Hotels & Resorts signed four hotel agreements in Spain during 2024 involving Hotel Indigo, voco, and Holiday Inn Express. In February 2025, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants opened Kimpton Los Monteros Marbella, reviving one of Spain's established luxury properties.



The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, underwent a major transformation in 2025.

easyHotel expanded with planned properties in Madrid Alcala, Barcelona La Sagrera, and Valencia Ciutat Vella.

NH Collection introduced premium hotels in Ibiza and Marbella during 2025.

easyHotel Alicante is scheduled for 2026 with approximately 97 guestrooms based on low-carbon design principles.

Mandarin Oriental plans to open its first Mallorca hotel in 2026.

Marriott International is pursuing luxury and lifestyle developments representing nearly 3,000 rooms across Spain. IHG continues to expand Ruby, Hotel Indigo, and voco in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville, and other strategic cities.

Key Spain Hotel Market Growth Drivers

International tourism remains the principal market driver. Improved air connectivity, cruise traffic, transport infrastructure, festivals, sporting events, and cultural attractions are supporting occupancy across premium, mid-end, and budget hotels. Growing interest in wellness tourism, culinary experiences, local excursions, and sustainable travel is also encouraging hotel operators to diversify their services.

Luxury and boutique hotels are benefiting from demand for personalized service, distinctive design, wellness programs, gourmet dining, and culturally focused experiences. The Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol, Madrid, and Barcelona remain important destinations for high-end investment.

Online booking and digital hospitality services are transforming hotel distribution and operations. Hotels are investing in mobile booking, digital payments, contactless check-in, customer relationship management platforms, AI-enabled customer support, smart rooms, and revenue analytics. In March 2026, OneJourney confirmed the live launch of SwiftPay in Spain, marking its first operational customers in Europe and initial supplier transactions through its Hospitality Payment Card.

Market Challenges

Seasonal demand remains a significant challenge, particularly in coastal and island destinations where summer occupancy can be substantially higher than off-peak performance. This imbalance affects revenue planning, staffing, property utilization, and operating costs. Economic uncertainty, geopolitical developments, changing travel preferences, and weather conditions can also influence visitor volumes.

Hotels face additional competition from vacation rentals, serviced apartments, and short-term accommodation. These alternatives appeal to younger travelers, families, and price-sensitive visitors seeking flexibility and longer stays. Competitive pressure is especially strong in Madrid, Barcelona, and other high-demand tourism markets.

Market Segment and City Outlook

Mid-end hotels are expected to benefit from travelers seeking reliable quality at competitive prices. Chain hotels are expanding through new developments, partnerships, and brand conversions, while corporate hotels are investing in meeting rooms, digital check-in, virtual conference facilities, executive lounges, and smart workspaces. The 4-star hotel segment also retains strong appeal among leisure and business guests seeking premium facilities without top-tier luxury pricing.

Madrid benefits from corporate travel, international exhibitions, cultural tourism, and extensive transport connections. Barcelona combines strong leisure, cruise, conference, and luxury demand. Seville is supported by cultural attractions and major events such as Semana Santa and Feria de Abril. Valencia continues to gain momentum through coastal tourism, technology investment, education, business activity, cruise arrivals, and Las Fallas.

The Spain hotel market is analyzed by type, business model, sales channel, end user, age group, gender, star rating, and city. Core categories include high-end, mid-end, and budget hotels; chain and independent properties; online and offline sales; and leisure, corporate, and MICE demand.

Company analysis covers business overview, key executives, property and brand portfolios, recent developments and strategies, and revenue performance.

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