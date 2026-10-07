Brewdog Rallies Beer Lovers Across The UK To Choose Craft

BrewDog consumers are back: sales across the brand's top six off-trade retailers are up 2.87 times for Punk IPA vs last year's volume for the same two-week period as the Under New Ownership and Choose Craft campaigns roll out across the UK.

Choose Craft marks a confident new chapter for BrewDog and a rallying call for beer lovers across the UK. The campaign, by McCann Manchester, builds on the belief that quality still counts, the campaign celebrates the flavour, craft, creativity and attitude that set great beer apart, and signals BrewDog's renewed momentum as it champions the category it helped define. The momentum is already showing at retail: since BrewDog began rolling out Choose Craft, EPOS data shows sales across its top six off-trade retailers are up 2.87 times for Punk IPA and Hazy Jane vs last year's volume for the same two-week period as the Under New Ownership and Choose Craft campaigns roll out across the UK. Building on that momentum, new BrewDog craft beer innovation has secured more than 9,000 new distribution points across the UK. Alongside that retail momentum, BrewDog has secured eight new on-trade partnerships since Tilray took ownership, expanding its presence across live entertainment, sport, pubs and hotels. These include an Official Beer Partner agreement with Underbelly, bringing BrewDog's full range to Edinburgh Fringe, Boulevard Soho, Skate in Leicester Square and Skate in Trafalgar Square, and a five-year Official Beer Partner agreement with Leicester Tigers. As well as some high profile on trade accounts such as Ladhar, Kew Green and Malones.

Choose Craft is rolling out now across the UK through bold, high-visibility placements, including murals in Manchester and Edinburgh, static and digital advertising across major national railway and underground stations, roadside locations and proximity advertising near key stockists. More than visibility, the campaign is designed to remind beer lovers why craft became a movement: quality ingredients, distinctive flavour, bold ideas and the details that make beer something people actively seek out, talk about and choose with pride.







For BrewDog, the message is clear: the brand is back with purpose, energy and a sharper point of view. Following its Under New Ownership campaign, BrewDog is building on the spirit that made it iconic - uncompromising beer, a passionate community and a belief that craft should lead culture, not follow it.

John Beasley, Chief Marketing Officer, comments:“Choose Craft is a campaign with conviction. It is about putting quality, flavour and the craft beer community back in the spotlight - and reminding beer lovers across the UK why great beer is worth choosing. BrewDog is back with confidence, focus and momentum. We have always believed beer should have character, flavour and attitude. As the UK's leading craft beer brand, we have a responsibility to champion quality, celebrate the brewers and beer lovers who built this movement, and give people every reason to choose craft.”

BrewDog is giving beer lovers more ways to join in and choose craft, including a grocery and BrewDog.com promotion on 10-packs of Lost Lager for £10, a Tesco-exclusive competition inviting shoppers to help create the next BrewDog beer, and a Scratch to Win mechanic across the on-trade, with experiential activations and customer moments designed to celebrate craft beer where people discover, buy and enjoy it.

Innovation That Raises the Bar for Craft

The campaign is also backed by a fresh wave of craft innovation from BrewDog. With discovery the #2 choice driver in craft after taste, BrewDog is keeping new flavours, formats and beer experiences front and centre. Premium 440ml cans account for 27% of craft sales and attract the category's most engaged and highest-value shoppers, who spend three times as much as the average craft consumer. BrewDog's latest beers, alongside the recent Liquid Visions launch, build on that appetite for discovery while reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality, creativity and choice.

First up, West Coast Session IPA, Palm Break (330ml, 4% ABV), brings bright, easy-drinking craft refreshment with a West Coast edge. Light in body yet full in character, it balances lush fruit notes with a clean snap of bitterness, leaving a refreshing, resin-kissed afterglow.





With the stout market growing at +9.1%, Hazelnut Heist (440ml, 8% ABV) leans into continued consumer interest in rich, indulgent stout styles, particularly over the winter period. A decadent chocolate vanilla stout, it is loaded with roasted hazelnut, smooth vanilla and rich cocoa.





Raspberry Ripple New England IPA, Tripple Ripple (440ml, 6% ABV), is the latest collaboration with Mackie's Ice Cream, bringing a playful, flavour-led twist to the craft category. It follows the phenomenal performance of the first Mackie's collab, Two Scoops Stout, which was the #1 NPD brand in the craft category in the six months post-launch and recently won Gold at the World Beer Awards.





Finally, Cloud Engine (440ml, 8% ABV) is a Double Dry Hopped New England IPA that delivers a flavour bomb of mango, passionfruit and ripe citrus, with a silky mouthfeel and none of the bitterness.







About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

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