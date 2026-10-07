Australia Chicken Poultry Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 By Product, Channel, State And Company US$5.46 Billion By 2034 As Foodservice And Automation Drive 6.08% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Chicken Poultry Market Report by Product, Distribution Channel, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia chicken poultry market is projected to grow from US$ 3.21 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.46 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.08% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by increasing protein consumption, strong foodservice demand, technological advancements in poultry production and growing consumer preference for affordable meat products.

Australia Chicken Poultry Industry Overview

Chicken is Australia's most widely consumed meat, supported by its affordability, nutritional profile, convenience and versatility across cuisines. The industry encompasses broiler production, hatcheries, feed manufacturing, poultry processing, packaging and distribution for retail, foodservice and export channels. Population growth, evolving dietary preferences and rising demand for lean protein continue to strengthen the Australia chicken poultry market.

According to Australian Chicken Meat Federation Facts and Figures, Australians consume more than 50 kg of chicken meat per person annually. The industry produces over 1.3 million tonnes of chicken meat and processes approximately 700 million chickens each year. More than 85% of chicken meat sales are generated through major supermarkets and retail outlets, while restaurants and quick-service chains account for expanding foodservice demand.

Industry modernization is improving productivity, food safety and supply chain performance. Producers are adopting automated feeding systems, climate-controlled housing, advanced breeding methods and data-driven farm management. Processors are also investing in automation, traceability, cold chain logistics and advanced packaging. These developments support growing demand for fresh poultry, frozen products, marinated cuts and ready-to-cook meals.

Key Australia Chicken Poultry Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Affordable Protein

Chicken remains a cost-effective alternative to many other meat products, supporting consumption across income groups. Greater health awareness is encouraging demand for lean protein, while busy lifestyles are increasing purchases of convenient and easy-to-prepare chicken products. Restaurants, cafes and quick-service operators are expanding chicken-based menus to meet demand for accessible dining options. Higher disposable incomes and urbanization are also supporting sales of packaged, premium and value-added poultry products.

Expansion of Retail and Foodservice Channels

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and online grocery platforms are broadening access to fresh, frozen and processed poultry across metropolitan and regional markets. Food delivery services and e-commerce platforms are further improving availability. At the same time, restaurants and fast-food chains are introducing grilled chicken, fried chicken, wraps, salads and prepared meals. Improvements in cold chain infrastructure and packaging technology are extending shelf life and increasing distribution efficiency.

Technology and Sustainable Production

Automated feeding, environmental controls, digital monitoring and precision farming are helping producers strengthen bird health, production planning and resource efficiency. Advanced processing equipment and food safety systems are also improving product consistency and hygiene. Sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy, water conservation, energy-efficient operations and waste reduction, are becoming increasingly important as producers respond to regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Australia Chicken Poultry Market Challenges

Rising feed costs remain a major concern. Prices for corn, wheat and soybean meal can fluctuate due to global commodity conditions, weather events and supply chain disruption. Higher energy, labor, transportation and packaging expenses add further pressure, particularly for smaller producers. Operators must balance cost control with investment in farm maintenance, animal health, food safety and supply continuity.

Biosecurity and regulatory compliance also influence market performance. Avian influenza and other poultry diseases require continuous investment in monitoring, sanitation and disease prevention. Producers and processors must comply with evolving animal welfare, environmental, traceability and food safety standards. Meeting these requirements can increase operational complexity, but it remains essential for protecting livestock, maintaining consumer confidence and ensuring reliable supply.

Regional Market Outlook



New South Wales: The state is a major poultry production and consumption market, supported by Sydney's population, extensive retail networks and a growing quick-service restaurant sector. Investment in processing, cold storage, logistics, biosecurity and animal welfare is improving market capacity.

Victoria: Melbourne's expanding population and hospitality industry are driving demand for fresh, processed and ready-to-eat chicken products. Victoria's established agricultural and food manufacturing base supports farming, feed production, processing and distribution.

Queensland: Population growth, tourism and foodservice activity in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and other urban centers are increasing poultry consumption. Supermarket expansion, online grocery services and cold chain investment are improving statewide access. Western Australia: Perth remains the state's primary consumption center, with demand supported by urbanization, regional development and household spending. Modern farming, automated production and advanced processing facilities are strengthening long-term industry competitiveness.

Recent Developments in the Australia Chicken Poultry Market



November 2024: Mt Barker Chicken received AUD 1 million from the Western Australian government to expand its business and pursue new market opportunities. The funding is expected to support new processing equipment, increase capacity by 30% and improve emissions, energy and water efficiency. July 2024: Smart Commercial Solar opened Agright in Griffith, New South Wales. Reported as Australia's largest off-grid poultry farm, the facility includes a 3.98 MW solar array and a 4.4 MWh battery system. The renewable energy installation supplies 40 broiler chicken barns and six staff apartments.

Australia Chicken Poultry Market Segmentation

By Product



Table Eggs

Chicken Meat



Fresh / Chilled



Frozen / Canned Processed

By Distribution Channel



On-Trade

Off-Trade



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Online Retail Others

By State and Territory



New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Australian Capital Territory

Tasmania Northern Territory

Company Analysis

Companies are assessed across five viewpoints: company overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue.



Suguna Foods

Cargill Inc.

VH Group

Tyson Foods, Inc.

NH Foods Ltd.

New Hope Liuhe

Charoen Pokphand Group

Doyoo Group

Wen's Food Group Sunner Development Co

Key Attributes:

