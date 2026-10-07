United States Wiring Devices Market Size And Growth Forecast, 2026-2034 Smart Buildings, Electrification, And Retrofits Drive Market To US$30.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retrofits, smart buildings, EV charging and safety upgrades drive demand, while faster-install devices and premium connected products offer differentiation and margin opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Wiring Devices Market Growth Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States wiring device market is projected to increase from US$ 18.59 billion in 2025 to US$ 30.9 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.81% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being supported by residential construction, building renovation, electrification, smart home adoption, electrical safety requirements, and demand for efficient power management systems.

United States Wiring Device Market Overview

Wiring devices are integral to residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and public infrastructure projects across the United States. Major product categories include receptacles, switches, dimmers, plugs, wall plates, lamp holders, wire connectors, occupancy sensors, USB charging outlets, surge-protected outlets, smart controls, and specialty electrical connectors.

The country's substantial inventory of aging buildings is creating consistent replacement and retrofit demand. Property owners, contractors, and facility managers are upgrading electrical systems with tamper-resistant, weather-resistant, USB-enabled, app-enabled, and code-compliant products. Renovation activity in offices, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities, and public buildings is also increasing demand for durable wiring devices that support digital controls, automation, and energy management.

Electric vehicle adoption represents another important opportunity. By early 2025, the United States had approximately 207,000 public EV charging ports across more than 75,000 stations, including over 55,000 DC fast chargers and more than 167,000 Level 2 chargers. California alone had over 178,000 chargers and 1.3 million registered EVs, strengthening demand for high-power, dependable electrical systems and related wiring products.

Green building initiatives are also influencing product selection. More than 105,000 commercial projects have achieved LEED certification, supporting the installation of energy-efficient switches, outlets, sensors, smart controls, and advanced circuit protection products.

Key United States Wiring Device Market Growth Drivers



Residential construction and renovation: New homes, apartments, townhouses, and mixed-use projects require extensive electrical installations. Older homes also need upgrades to support modern appliances, home offices, heat pumps, EV charging, smart devices, and increased power demand.

Smart homes and connected buildings: Adoption of connected switches, occupancy sensors, dimmers, programmable controls, and smart receptacles is accelerating. These products support scheduling, remote access, voice integration, energy monitoring, and centralized building management.

Electrical safety and code compliance: Demand is rising for tamper-resistant receptacles, weather-resistant outlets, heavy-duty switches, and GFCI-compatible installations. Regulatory requirements, insurance considerations, and safety awareness are sustaining replacement activity. Infrastructure modernization: Schools, hospitals, offices, transportation facilities, and public buildings are replacing legacy electrical accessories with products offering improved reliability, durability, and operational performance.

Market Challenges

Raw material volatility remains a significant concern for wiring device manufacturers. Prices for copper, plastics, steel components, and electronic subassemblies can be affected by commodity movements, trade disruption, freight expenses, and manufacturing constraints. Rising costs may place pressure on margins, particularly in price-sensitive residential and high-volume construction projects.

Supply chain disruption can also delay production and increase lead times for contractors working under fixed project schedules. This issue is becoming more important as manufacturers expand their use of electronic components in smart and connected products.

Competition is particularly intense in standard switches, receptacles, and connectors. Low-cost imports, aggressive wholesale and retail pricing, and product commoditization can limit pricing power. Manufacturers are responding through product design, installation efficiency, smart functionality, durability, and specialty applications.

Regional Market Insights

California: California remains a leading market because of its construction activity, sustainability policies, smart building adoption, EV infrastructure, and large inventory of older properties. Demand is strong for premium switches, sensors, intelligent controls, specialty outlets, and products supporting home electrification.

Texas: Population growth, housing development, industrial expansion, data centers, logistics facilities, healthcare projects, and educational construction are driving wiring device demand in Texas. The state also creates opportunities for heavy-duty, weather-resistant, and smart electrical products.

New York: New York benefits from dense urban infrastructure and extensive renovation activity. Apartment upgrades, office redevelopment, hospitality projects, transit investments, and institutional improvements support demand for durable, design-oriented, and code-compliant wiring devices.

Florida: Residential development, tourism infrastructure, commercial construction, and renovation are shaping the Florida market. Its warm, humid climate supports demand for weather-resistant and outdoor-capable products, while storm preparedness is influencing investment in backup power and connected electrical systems.

Product and End-User Outlook

Receptacles are expected to remain a core market segment because they are installed throughout nearly every building category. Demand is shifting toward tamper-resistant, weather-resistant, USB-integrated, surge-protected, and smart receptacles. Commercial and institutional buyers prioritize durability and compliance, while industrial customers often require heavy-duty products for demanding operating environments.

The residential segment represents a major source of revenue. Homeowners increasingly select decorative finishes, touch controls, voice integration, occupancy sensing, remote access, and USB-enabled products. Residential electrification and smart home systems are expected to support higher-value installations in both new construction and remodeling projects.

Recent Industry Developments



Leviton acquired Molex's ArcArrest brand of switch-rated pin and sleeve devices in September 2025, expanding its industrial connectivity and safety portfolio. ArcArrest serves demanding applications such as food processing, mining, and wastewater facilities and includes UL certification, lockout/tagout protections, and dust/water protection. Hubbell Wiring Device-Kellems introduced the EdgeConnect series in November 2024. EdgeConnect Technology is designed to reduce wiring time by 65-80%, with installation possible in as little as 11 seconds. The series includes shorter bridge straps, condensed mounting straps, and variable grounding options.

United States Wiring Device Market Segmentation

By Type



Receptacles

Light Dimmer

Lamp Holders

Metal Contacts

Electric Switches Wire Connectors

By Application



Residential

Construction Institutional Occupancies

Geographic Coverage

The market analysis covers California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and the Rest of the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis includes company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Major companies covered in the United States wiring device market include:



Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hager Group

Molex, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Emerson Electric Co.

Continued investment in building modernization, connected infrastructure, EV charging, residential electrification, and safety upgrades is expected to sustain United States wiring device market growth through 2034. Manufacturers with strong distribution networks, resilient supply chains, differentiated products, and advanced smart technology portfolios are positioned to benefit from expanding demand across new construction and retrofit applications.

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