Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast Now Available Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD 6.00 Billion By 2036

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Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute Myocardial Infarction - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) market across the seven major markets (7MM) is projected to expand from approximately USD 1.60 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 6.00 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 13% during 2026-2036. The United States is expected to retain the largest market share, supported by its substantial patient burden, advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, and rapid adoption of innovative cardiovascular therapies.

The "Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of AMI epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, emerging therapies, drug uptake, pricing trends, and commercial opportunities in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Highlights



The AMI market size was approximately USD 1.60 billion across the 7MM in 2025.

The market is projected to reach approximately USD 6.00 billion by 2036.

Approximately 1,500,000 incident AMI cases were reported across the 7MM in 2025, with the United States accounting for the highest number.

Men represented approximately 950,000 incident cases, compared with 550,000 cases among women.

An estimated 510,000 STEMI cases and 990,000 NSTEMI cases were recorded in the 7MM during 2025. Germany reported the highest AMI incidence among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, while Spain recorded the lowest.

AMI Diagnosis and Current Treatment Landscape

AMI diagnosis relies on clinical presentation, electrocardiography, cardiac biomarkers, echocardiography, and coronary angiography. Troponin testing has improved diagnostic sensitivity and enabled the identification of smaller infarctions. However, evolving biomarker thresholds can complicate historical incidence and mortality comparisons by increasing the detection of less severe cases.

Acute treatment prioritizes rapid ECG assessment, symptom management, antiplatelet therapy, anticoagulation, and timely reperfusion. Primary PCI remains the preferred reperfusion strategy for STEMI when it can be delivered promptly. Fibrinolytic agents such as tenecteplase remain important when PCI is unavailable within the required treatment window.

Long-term AMI management includes dual antiplatelet therapy, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors/ARBs, lipid-lowering agents, vasodilators, and calcium channel blockers where appropriate. The treatment paradigm is expanding beyond acute reperfusion toward secondary prevention and the management of residual thrombotic, inflammatory, and lipid-driven cardiovascular risk.

Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs

Growth in the Acute Myocardial Infarction market is being driven by greater cardiovascular disease awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved access to advanced treatments, and sustained investment in preventive care. The growing adoption of lipid-lowering and anti-inflammatory therapies is also broadening the post-MI treatment opportunity.

Important unmet needs remain, including therapies for reperfusion injury, faster diagnosis and emergency intervention, improved prevention of recurrent events, stronger longitudinal medication-use data, and more effective strategies for treatment adherence. These gaps are encouraging the development of therapies targeting cardioprotection, inflammation, thrombosis, and post-MI remodeling.

Approved AMI Therapies

Colchicine (LODOCO): AGEPHA Pharma

LODOCO is approved to reduce the risk of recurrent cardiovascular events and addresses residual inflammatory risk in the post-myocardial Infarction setting. Its approval reflects the increasing role of anti-inflammatory mechanisms in secondary cardiovascular prevention.

Tenecteplase (TNKase): Genentech

Tenecteplase is a fibrinolytic therapy used to achieve rapid coronary reperfusion. Its longer half-life and single-bolus administration support efficient treatment, particularly when primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention is not readily available.

Evolocumab and other intensive lipid-lowering therapies are also expected to contribute meaningful revenue in secondary prevention. Evolocumab has an estimated annual therapy cost of approximately USD 5,850 following a reduction from its previously reported list price of approximately USD 14,100 per year.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The AMI pipeline includes mid- and late-stage candidates targeting early platelet inhibition, cardioprotection, inflammation, thrombosis, and long-term cardiovascular risk. Prominent investigational therapies include Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, dapagliflozin, FDY-5301, Zalunfiban (RUC 4), Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, and Olpasiran.

Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris

Selatogrel is a fast-acting, reversible, and selective P2Y12 inhibitor under development for patients with a history of AMI. The therapy is designed for subcutaneous self-administration through an autoinjector, potentially enabling intervention between symptom onset and first medical attention.

Dutogliptin (REC-01): Recardio

Dutogliptin is a selective DPP4 inhibitor being investigated with G-CSF following percutaneous intervention and stent implantation. Development is focused on reducing infarct size and supporting myocardial recovery after AMI.

Other leading companies active in the AMI market include AGEPHA Pharma, Genentech, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron and Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk.

Recent AMI Drug Development Updates



In June 2024, Faraday Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase III Iocyte AMI-3 trial evaluating FDY-5301.

In February 2024, Idorsia entered a global research and development collaboration with Viatris covering selatogrel and cenerimod. The agreement included an upfront payment of USD 350 million, potential milestone payments, and tiered royalties. In July 2020, AstraZeneca announced that Farxiga (dapagliflozin) received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for heart failure following AMI, supporting its evaluation in the Phase III DAPA-MI trial.

AMI Market Outlook Through 2036

The Acute Myocardial Infarction treatment market is expected to shift from its historical dependence on reperfusion and conventional antithrombotic therapy toward broader, mechanism-driven disease management. Antithrombotic agents and cardioprotective drugs will remain central to care, while targeted anti-inflammatory, lipid-lowering, cardiometabolic, and thrombosis-focused therapies are expected to support future growth.

Established reperfusion therapies such as tenecteplase are likely to maintain strong utilization. Colchicine, evolocumab, and alirocumab are expected to achieve progressive adoption as physicians increase their focus on residual cardiovascular risk. Emerging therapies such as Selatogrel, Milvexian, Ziltivekimab, and Olpasiran may experience gradual uptake based on clinical efficacy, safety, market access, and positioning within acute treatment and secondary prevention algorithms.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report includes historical and forecasted AMI epidemiology, market size, therapy-level revenue, drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing, competitive benchmarking, and pipeline analysis from 2022-2036. It also evaluates current treatment practices, patient journeys, clinical development activity, unmet needs, market attractiveness, and regional growth opportunities.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts associated with institutions including Baylor Scott and White Research Institute, Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Uppsala University. These insights support the assessment of treatment adoption, accessibility, adherence, epidemiology, real-world prescribing, and pipeline prioritization.

SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate therapies according to efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. Combined with epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, these analyses provide pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders with actionable intelligence for market access, clinical development, commercialization, and portfolio planning in the global Acute Myocardial Infarction market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

6. Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of AMI by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of AMI by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Risk Factors

7.3. Pathophysiology

7.4. Clinical Classification of Myocardial Infarction

7.4.1. Type 1

7.4.2. Type 2

7.4.3. Type 2 and myocardial injury

7.4.4. Type 3

7.4.5. Type 4a: Myocardial Infarction Associated With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

7.4.6. Type 4b: Stent/Scaffold Thrombosis Associated With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

7.4.7. Type 4c: Restenosis Associated With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

7.4.8. Type 5: Myocardial Infarction Associated With Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

7.5. Diagnosis

7.6. Biomarkers

7.6.1. Biomarkers Originated From Myocardial Tissues

7.6.2. Biomarkers Induced by MI Incidence

7.6.3. Biomarkers Preexisted Before MI Occurred

7.7. Definition of a Prior MI

7.7.1. Recurrent MI

7.7.2. Reinfarction

7.7.3. Peri-procedural MI

7.8. WHO definition and diagnostic criteria of MI

7.8.1. Category A definition and Diagnostic Criteria of MI

7.8.2. Category B definition and diagnostic criteria of MI if the requirements for diagnostic tests in Category A (above) Have Not Been Met

7.8.3. Category C definition and diagnostic criteria of probable MI

7.8.4. Fourth Universal Definition of Myocardial Infarction

7.9. Treatment Algorithm

7.9.1. Antiplatelet agents

7.9.2. Anticoagulant agents

7.10. Treatment Guidelines

7.11. AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: Executive Summary: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines: 2022

7.12. NICE Guidelines for Acute Coronary Syndromes: 2020

7.13. ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Myocardial Infarction in Patients Presenting With ST-Segment Elevation: 2017

7.14. ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS): 2024

7.15. ACCF/AHA Guideline for the Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

7.16. Guideline Adherence and Longterm Clinical Outcomes in Patients with AMI in Japan

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of AMI in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of AMI in the United States

8.4.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in the United States

8.4.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of AMI in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of AMI in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of AMI in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of AMI in Japan

8.6.2. Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in Japan

8.6.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of AMI in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

10.2. LODOCO (colchicine): AGEPHA Pharma

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst's View

10.3. TNKase (tenecteplase): Genentech

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst's View

10.4. REPATHA (evolocumab): Amgen

10.4.1. Product Description

10.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.4.5. Analyst's View

10.5. ZONTIVITY (vorapaxar): Merck

10.5.1. Product Description

10.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.5.3. Other Developmental Activity

10.5.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.5.5. Analyst's View

10.6. PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron and Sanofi

10.6.1. Product Description

10.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.6.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.6.5. Analyst's View

10.7. INSPRA (eplerenone): Pfizer

10.7.1. Product description

10.7.2. Regulatory milestones

10.7.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.7.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.7.5. Analyst's View

10.8. PLAVIX (clopidogrel bisulfate): Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.8.1. Product description

10.8.2. Regulatory milestones

10.8.3. Other developmental activities

10.8.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.8.5. Analyst's View

10.9. BRILINTA/BRILIQUE (ticagrelor): AstraZeneca

10.9.1. Product description

10.9.2. Regulatory milestones

10.9.3. Other developmental activities

10.9.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.9.5. Analyst's View

10.10. EFFIENT/EFIENT (prasugrel): Daiichi Sankyo/Eli Lilly and Company

10.10.1. Product description

10.10.2. Regulatory milestones

10.10.3. Other development activity

10.10.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.10.5. Analyst's View

10.11. ATACAND (candesartan): AstraZeneca/Takeda

10.11.1. Product description

10.11.2. Regulatory milestones

10.11.3. Other development activity

10.11.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.11.5. Analyst's View

10.12. DIOVAN (valsartan): Novartis

10.12.1. Product description

10.12.2. Regulatory milestones

10.12.3. Other development activity

10.12.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.12.5. Analyst's View

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies

11.2. Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst View

11.3. Dutogliptin: Recardio

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst View

11.4. FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.3. Clinical Development

11.4.4. Safety and efficacy

11.4.5. Analyst View

11.5. FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.5.3. Clinical Development

11.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.5.5. Analyst View

11.6. Zalunfiban (RUC 4): CeleCor Therapeutics

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.3. Clinical Development

11.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.6.5. Analyst View

11.7. Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.7.3. Clinical Development

11.7.4. Analyst View

11.8. Milvexian: Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.3. Clinical Development

11.8.4. Analyst View

11.9. ProtheraCytes: CellProthera and BioCardia

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.3. Clinical Development

11.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.9.5. Analyst View

11.10. KAND567: Kancera

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.10.3. Clinical Development

11.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.10.5. Analyst View

11.11. Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.11.3. Clinical Development

11.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.11.5. Analyst View

12. Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI): Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.5. Total Market Size of AMI in the 7MM

12.6. United States Market Size

12.6.1. Total Market Size of AMI in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of AMI by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size

12.7.1. Total Market Size of AMI in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of AMI by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan Market Size

12.8.1. Total Market Size of AMI in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of AMI by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

14. SWOT Analysis of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

15. KOL Views of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW

16.4. Reimbursement Scenario and Key HTA Decisions in AMI

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [39]

List of Figures [28]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AGEPHA Pharma

Genentech

Amgen

Merck

Regeneron and Sanofi

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris

Recardio

AstraZeneca

Faraday Pharmaceuticals Novo Nordisk

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