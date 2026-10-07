Retifanlimab Market Size, Sales Forecast, And Competitive Analysis - 2034 Released Expanding Oncology Approvals And PD-1 Adoption Unlock New 7MM Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broader oncology approvals, strong efficacy and durable responses are driving retifanlimab uptake, while combination regimens and new indications expand its global reach.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retifanlimab Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Retifanlimab Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Retifanlimab market across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. It examines historical and current performance, projected sales through 2034, market growth drivers, commercial barriers, pricing, regulatory milestones, competitive positioning, and development opportunities across approved and potential oncology indications.

Expanding Regulatory Approvals

Broader regulatory approval is increasing the commercial potential of Retifanlimab, marketed as Zynyz. In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Retifanlimab for metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), supported by findings from the POD1UM-201 study. In May 2025, the FDA approved Retifanlimab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC), as well as monotherapy following progression on or intolerance to platinum-based chemotherapy. Japan also approved the therapy in 2025 for first-line treatment of advanced anal cancer.

In January 2026, Incyte announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending Zynyz in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or inoperable locally recurrent SCAC. These developments expand Retifanlimab's addressable patient population and support its geographic growth.

Strong Late-Stage Clinical Evidence

Clinical efficacy is strengthening physician confidence and supporting treatment adoption. In the Phase III POD1UM-303/InterAACT 2 trial, Retifanlimab combined with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 37% compared with chemotherapy alone. Median progression-free survival reached 9.3 months, compared with 7.4 months for the placebo combination.

In treatment-naive patients with metastatic MCC, earlier research reported an objective response rate of 52%. Among responding patients, 62% maintained a response for at least 12 months. These outcomes reinforce Retifanlimab's competitive position within the PD-1/PD-L1 immuno-oncology market.

Opportunity in Rare and Hard-to-Treat Cancers

Retifanlimab addresses oncology indications with substantial unmet treatment needs. MCC is an aggressive skin cancer associated with an approximately 14% 5-year survival rate in metastatic disease, while global incidence continues to increase, particularly among older adults. Anal cancer incidence is also rising, influenced by HPV prevalence and improved detection. Growing demand for effective systemic therapies is expected to support further adoption of Retifanlimab in eligible patients.

Contribution to Incyte's Oncology Portfolio

Retifanlimab supports Incyte's strategy to diversify its oncology revenue beyond Jakafi. Early Zynyz sales reached approximately $34.6 million during the first nine months of 2025, compared with $1.8 million during the corresponding prior-year period. Continued label expansion, regulatory progress, and adoption across oncology treatment centers may accelerate future commercial performance.

Retifanlimab Clinical and Product Assessment

Retifanlimab is a humanized programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking monoclonal antibody administered by intravenous infusion at a 500 mg dose every four weeks. Its approved uses include metastatic or recurrent locally advanced MCC and locally recurrent or metastatic SCAC, either with carboplatin and paclitaxel as first-line treatment or as monotherapy after progression on or intolerance to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The safety profile includes warnings for immune-mediated adverse reactions, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis, dermatologic reactions, myocarditis, and neurological toxicities. Patient monitoring and treatment modification depend on reaction type and severity.

Scope of the Retifanlimab Market Report



Current and forecasted Retifanlimab sales through 2034 across the 7MM.

Market analysis for approved indications, including MCC and SCAC.

Development assessment for potential indications, including breast cancer, endometrial cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, glioma, head and neck cancer, and liposarcoma.

Mechanism of action, dosage, administration, clinical development, and regulatory milestones.

Clinical trial analysis covering interventions, conditions, status, and estimated completion dates.

Regional pricing, reimbursement, treatment cost estimates, and commercial access considerations.

Patent information, expected generic entry, and potential effects on pricing and market share.

Competitive intelligence covering marketed products, late-stage pipeline therapies, anticipated launches, and market positioning.

SWOT analysis supported by analyst perspectives on commercial strengths, risks, and opportunities.

Peak sales potential, revenue forecasts, and key assumptions influencing market expansion. Commercial partnerships, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic activity.

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